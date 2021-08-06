India court says arbitration order stopping Future's $3.4 bln retail deal valid

·1 min read

NEW DELHI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India's top court on Friday ruled that Future Retail's $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets was bound by an arbitrator's order that put the transaction on hold, in a big boost to partner Amazon which had sought to block the deal.

Amazon and Future had been locked in legal battles https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-com-india-future-reliance-idUSKBN2AM0HN over the deal, with the U.S. firm accusing the Indian group of violating pre-existing contracts when it sold its assets to rival Reliance Industries. Future has denied any wrongdoing.

The Supreme Court said that an order by a Singapore arbitrator in October - that put the deal on hold after finding merit in Amazon's objections - was valid.

Amazon had argued that the order is binding, while Future had argued it was not.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

