India coach Dravid to step down after T20 World Cup

Rahul Dravid played in 164 Tests, 344 one-day internationals and one T20 for India [Getty Images]

India coach Rahul Dravid is to stand down when his contract expires after the T20 World Cup.

Former batter Dravid says he will not reapply for the position after it was advertised by governing body the BCCI last month.

The 51-year-old succeeded Ravi Shastri in 2021 and led India to the World Test Championship and 50-over World Cup finals last year, losing to Australia on both occasions.

"Unfortunately, the kind of schedules and where I find myself at this stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to reapply," Dravid said.

"I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do."

As well as those two defeats by Australia Dravid oversaw a run to the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where India were beaten by eventual winners England.

They have not won any global tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"We can't say that we've not played good cricket in these tournaments," added Dravid. "Yes, we probably haven't been able to get across the line in that one knockout game [at the 50-over World Cup].

"Hopefully we play good cricket to get ourselves into those positions again. Then maybe play good cricket on the day to get across the line."

India face Ireland in their T20 World Cup opener in New York on Wednesday as they attempt to win the tournament for the first time since its inaugural edition in 2007.