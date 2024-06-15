India and Canada game washed out in Florida

India fans had been hoping to see their team in action in Florida [Getty Images]

T20 World Cup, Group A (Lauderhill, Florida)

India: Did not bat

Canada: Did not bat

Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Table

The T20 World Cup's Florida-based matches continued to be blighted by bad weather as India's game with Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

All three matches scheduled for Lauderhill have now fallen to the elements, with the ground suffering the effects of heavy rainfall over the last week.

The abandonment has no effect on the outcome of Group A, with India already qualified for the Super 8s and eliminated Canada's tournament now at an end.

India's next match will be in the second stage on Thursday against Afghanistan, while Lauderhill is due to stage its final match, Pakistan against Ireland, on Sunday.