India bowling first against Ireland in T20 World Cup

India fans pose for a selfie with Nassau county police as they arrive for an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted for India to bowl first against Ireland in their opening match at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

India has gone for four pacers along with allrounder Hardik Pandya. It has also picked two left-arm spin allrounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Virat Kohli is opening the innings with Sharma after Yashasvi Jaiswal was left out. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will bat at number three.

Ireland has gone with three seamers and two spinners.

The pitch at Nassau County Stadium is the same one where India made 182 against Bangladesh in a warmup game on Saturday. That pitch was better for batters than the one South Africa and Sri Lanka played on on Monday.

There is cloud cover but no rain is forecast.

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket