Independence Holding Company Announces 2021 Second-Quarter and Six-Month Results
STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) today reported 2021 second-quarter and six-month results.
Financial Results
Net income attributable to IHC of $76,471,000 or $5.22 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $421,000 or $.03 per share, diluted, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net income attributable to IHC was $82,092,000 or $5.61 per share, diluted, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $4,699,000 or $.32 per share, diluted, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
The Company entered into three transactions this year for the sales of Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. (“Madison National Life”) to Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York (“Standard Security Life”) to Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company and 70% of its pet business, including all of the common stock of Independence American Insurance Company and 85% of the common stock of PetPartners, Inc. (“PetPartners”), to Iguana Capital, Inc. (“Iguana Capital”).
The Company completed the sale of PetPartners on June 30, 2021, and results for the three months and six months of 2021 include a gain on the sale of PetPartners of $62,693,000 net of tax. Also included in income from discontinued operations is certain income from Standard Security Life and Independence American Insurance Company. The results of Madison National Life will be shown as discontinued operations in the third quarter. The gain on the sale of Standard Security Life, Independence American Insurance Company and Madison National Life will be recorded when those transactions receive regulatory approval and are consummated.
Chief Executive Officer’s Comments
Roy T. K. Thung, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with the three transactions we entered into this year, and the consummation of the sales is expected to take most of the focus of the Company for the remainder of 2021. After all the transactions are closed, IHC projects that it will hold approximately $560 million in cash and investments, net of liabilities; a 30% interest in Iguana Capital carried at $115 million; and our health insurance agency and other assets with an aggregate carrying value of approximately $20 million, resulting in an estimated book value of approximately $47.00 per share which is calculated as if the transactions occurred and were recorded on June 30, 2021. Actual book value per share at June 30, 2021 was $37.45. These projections are based on information currently known to management and include the use of estimates and assumptions with regards to anticipated transaction costs, estimated tax rates and other potential changes.”
Mr. Thung added, “We intend to invest, develop and expand our agency operations into a much larger and profitable operation. As we progress, our agency operations will be centered around INSXcloud.com (INSX), our CMS approved Web Broker. INSX provides an agent with the ability to quote, directly enroll and track applications on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace, plus much more. The balance of our agency includes our W-2 Call Centers and our captive independent Advisors unit, both of which sell into the under/over age 65 health insurance markets, as well as our Independence Brokerage Group which recruits independent agents and agencies to sell via our platforms and contracts. We are refocusing a portion of our over 65 division into the under 65 market in order to take advantage of the positioning of INSX, our agency and our lead generation capabilities, and the market growth resulting from the American Rescue Plan Act. Although these operations have been unprofitable, we expect these changes will improve the results and bring us to profitability in the future. In addition, we will also continue to monitor and support our minority interest investment in Iguana Capital.”
About The IHC Group
Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC), through our current subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health, group disability and life, New York State DBL and paid family leave, and pet insurance. IHC underwrites policies in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through our three carriers: Independence American Insurance Company, Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York (“Standard Security Life”) and Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. (“Madison National Life”). We also distribute products nationally through multiple channels, including our agencies, call centers, advisors, direct and affinity relationships, Web Broker, and web properties, including www.healthedeals.com; www.healthinsurance.org; www.medicareresources.org; www.petplace.com; and www.inxscloud.com. As previously announced, IHC has entered into stock purchase agreements to sell all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Standard Security Life, Madison National Life and Independence American Holdings Corp., which includes Independence American Insurance Company and other assets of IHC’s pet business, each subject to regulatory approval. To learn more, visit https://ihcgroup.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which IHC operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, IHC’s ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in IHC’s other news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IHC expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.
INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES:
Premiums earned
$
42,451
$
49,138
$
86,023
$
99,804
Net investment income
1,651
2,329
3,452
4,828
Fee income
4,944
3,907
11,079
7,341
Other income
410
807
1,026
1,432
Net investment gains (losses)
(126
)
274
91
117
49,330
56,455
101,671
113,522
EXPENSES:
Insurance benefits, claims and reserves
17,192
21,339
39,113
47,628
Selling, general and administrative expenses
32,842
37,974
63,602
69,034
50,034
59,313
102,715
116,662
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(704
)
(2,858
)
(1,044
)
(3,140
)
Income tax benefit
(267
)
(1,066
)
(430
)
(1,187
)
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
(437
)
(1,792
)
(614
)
(1,953
)
Discontinued operations:
Total pretax income from discontinued operations
92,375
3,594
99,574
9,243
Income tax expense on discontinued operations
15,570
1,264
17,026
2,430
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
76,805
2,330
82,548
6,813
Net income
76,368
538
81,934
4,860
(Income) loss from nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
1
(43
)
2
(34
)
(Income) loss from redeemable noncontrolling interests
102
(74
)
156
(127
)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IHC
$
76,471
$
421
$
82,092
$
4,699
Basic income per common share
Loss from continuing operations
$
(.03
)
$
(.12
)
$
(.04
)
$
(.13
)
Income from discontinued operations
5.25
.15
5.65
.45
Basic income per common share
$
5.22
$
.03
$
5.61
$
.32
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
14,642
14,765
14,641
14,811
Diluted income per common share
Loss from continuing operations
$
(.03
)
$
(.12
)
$
(.04
)
$
(.13
)
Income from discontinued operations
5.25
.15
5.65
.45
Diluted income per common share
$
5.22
$
.03
$
5.61
$
.32
WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING
14,642
14,765
14,641
14,811
As of August 7, 2021, there were 14,644,389 common shares outstanding, net of treasury shares.
INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS:
Investments:
Short-term investments
$
1,550
$
1,568
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
70,323
33,038
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale
183,709
210,719
Equity securities
-
1,753
Other investments
2,022
1,928
Total investments
257,604
249,006
Cash and cash equivalents
22,834
31,923
Investment in Iguana Capital, Inc.
33,762
-
Due and unpaid premiums
10,950
9,981
Due from reinsurers
354,735
357,237
Goodwill
12,486
12,486
Funds held in escrow
78,779
-
Other assets
29,864
46,832
Assets attributable to discontinued operations
416,162
375,691
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,217,176
$
1,083,156
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
LIABILITIES:
Policy benefits and claims
$
127,815
$
132,957
Future policy benefits
196,026
198,086
Funds on deposit
142,155
141,376
Unearned premiums
1,763
1,952
Other policyholders' funds
11,988
12,001
Due to reinsurers
2,242
3,872
Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities
66,519
44,855
Liabilities attributable to discontinued operations
120,180
75,939
TOTAL LIABILITIES
668,688
611,038
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
-
2,312
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock (none issued)
-
-
Common Stock
18,625
18,625
Paid-in capital
125,653
124,757
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,220
4,197
Treasury stock, at cost
(77,189
)
(77,088
)
Retained earnings
478,139
399,273
TOTAL IHC STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
548,448
469,764
NONREDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
40
42
TOTAL EQUITY
548,488
469,806
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
1,217,176
$
1,083,156
CONTACT: Loan Nisser
(646) 509-2107
www.IHCGroup.com