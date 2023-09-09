Independence football plays third OT game in as many weeks and 4 other takeaways from Week 4

Tennessee high school football’s Week 4 has come to a close. Here are five takeaways from Friday night.

Independence’s overtime streak continues

Independence defeated Franklin 31-24 in double overtime Friday and has now played six overtime periods in three weeks.

The Eagles (2-2, 1-0 Region 6-6A) defeated Page 30-27 in three overtimes on Aug. 25. They lost to Centennial 29-23 in one overtime last week.

"I'm not sure I've coached in six total overtimes in the last 29 years as a coach, you know?” Independence coach Scott Stidham said. “It doesn't happen that often, but it's happening to us. Our coaches are doing a good job keeping our kids positive. Our kids love playing football and keep playing.”

Quarterback Luke McNeilly and Clay Davis rushed for short TDs in the extra periods for the Eagles against Franklin in their Region 6-6A opener. Eli Baumann batted a pass down in the end zone in the second overtime to clinch the win.

Pretty much every team goes over crunch-time scenarios in practice during the week.

“Well, we've actually lived them,” Stidham said. “We'd like to win one in regulation but we haven't yet.”

Father Ryan's JoJo Crump has Irish off to hot start

Father Ryan senior quarterback JoJo Crump hasn’t been mentioned a lot in the conversation about Division II-AAA’s top players, but that might change.

Crump was 9-of-12 passing for 245 yards and four touchdowns and added 177 yards rushing and three TDs in the Irish’s 56-21 mercy-rule victory over Brentwood Academy, helping Father Ryan defeat the Eagles for the first time since 2013.

All the preseason chatter surrounded other DII-AAA star quarterbacks like Brentwood Academy's George MacIntyre, former Lipscomb Academy quarterback Deuce Knight, who left the school this week, Baylor quarterback Whit Muschamp and McCallie quarterback Jeremy St. Hilaire (McCallie). All of them have committed with Power 5 schools.

Maybe Crump deserves to be in that conversation too.

Don’t count out Lipscomb Academy

The Mustangs lost 34-31 at defending DII-AAA state champion Baylor, but the road to Chattanooga is a long one.

Lipscomb (1-3) has time to regroup. It's a respectable loss considering Knight left the Mustang program on Tuesday. Lipscomb had to pivot quickly, moving junior Tav Shaffer to starting quarterback on short notice.

Shaffer held his own, leading two straight scoring drives against Baylor to start the game and bringing the Mustangs within striking distance late.

Pearl-Cohn’s field fit for a champion

Pearl-Cohn enjoyed breaking in its new artificial turf field, defeating PURE Academy 41-14 behind quarterback Keshawn Tarleton’s 226 yards passing and five touchdowns.

It’s the first time a Metro Nashville Public School has played a true home game on an artificial surface. All Metro fields will eventually be resurfaced as part of a district-wide project.

The Firebirds (4-0) have much to be happy about right now. They’re the Class 4A state title favorites and have a beautified venue to show off their talent.

Brentwood avoids scare against Henry County

Brentwood got off to one of the area’s best starts this season, quietly putting its name into the conversation of potential Class 6A title contenders.

The Bruins (4-0) had to survive a wild finish against Class 5A Henry County to keep it going, though. Brentwood gave up a late score and recovered an onside kick to preserve a 17-14 win at home.

Brentwood senior quarterback Baylor Hayes threw a touchdown to JT Garwys to put the Bruins up 17-6 with 5:59 left. That proved to be the difference-maker.

Even great teams have to win ugly sometimes.

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Independence has played 6 OTs in past three weeks