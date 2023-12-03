Independence Bowl: Which teams are coming to Shreveport? Time, TV, ticket info

Cal is set to play Texas Tech in the 47th Independence Bowl on Dec. 16 (8:15 pm., ESPN).

The matchup was officially announced on ESPN's Bowl Selection Show Sunday. This matchup was almost a unanimous projection as conference championship Saturday wrapped up.

Cal, who finished eighth in the final season of the Pac-12, won its last three game to reach bowl eligibility. The Bears (6-6) defeated Washington State, Stanford and UCLA to pick win No. 6 in their final regular season game. During the three-game win streak, Cal averaged 34 points per game and held opponents to 20.

Led by running back Jayden Ott, the Bears are a run-first offense. Ott has amassed 1,260 yards and 11 touchdowns on 229 carries, which will 19 attempts more than quarterback Fernando Mendoza has thrown the ball this year.

Texas Tech (6-6) didn't have to sweat out making a bowl game in the final week like Cal, but the start of the season was not looking great. The Red Raiders dropped their first two games, the opener at Wyoming and the next game at home against nationally-ranked Oregon.

But Tech went 6-4 the rest of the way, including winning three of its last four games. The Red Raiders secured bowl eligibility in Week 12 with a 24-23 win over UCF.

Fans can purchase tickets now on the Independence Bowl's website, with individual ticket prices ranging between $20 to $70. Parking for the Indy Bowl is tiered pricing and is set from $12 to $27.

