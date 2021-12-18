Independence Bowl Prospect Preview: UAB Blazers vs. BYU Cougars

The Independence Bowl features two very impressive teams with the UAB Blazers (8-4) of the C-USA and the #12 ranked BYU Cougars (10-2) who fittingly are non-conference affiliated and categorize as independents. Despite being an underdog by almost a full touchdown, it is hard to envision UAB not wanting this victory more.

A win for the Blazers, who once had their football program removed, over a top ranked opponent in a bowl game feels like such a big deal for the young program, but that is not what we are here to evaluate. Let’s dive into some top prospects for each team and try and see what the Browns could be looking for!

Colby Ragland, OT, UAB Blazers (6-5, 310 pounds)

PFF First Team All-Conference USA:

RB DeWayne McBride

TE Gerrit Prince

DE Alex Wright

S Grayson Cash

PR Starling Thomas PFF Second Team All-Conference USA:

RT Colby Ragland

DL Mi'Cario Stanley

LB Noah Wilder

S Keondre Swoopes — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 29, 2021

Colby Ragland is the leader of an impressive UAB offensive line and has been a part of three straight C-USA West division titles and two C-USA conference titles. The All-C-USA representative has the ideal length and college production as a three year starter to warrant serious consideration.

Sidney Wells, OT, UAB Blazers (6-4, 325 pounds)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With 72 Days until kickoff against @MDCC let’s take a look at #Jucoproduct Bulldog Offensive Lineman #72 Sidney Wells #WIN19 #intheblue pic.twitter.com/hOnmNruOqR — MGCCC Football (@MGCCC_FOOTBALL) June 19, 2018

Sidney Wells will not be playing in this game as the Blazers lost the young man to a season ending injury in September. Wells was a first team All-C-USA selection last season and likely would have been this season as well.

Story continues

Antonio Moultrie, DT, UAB Blazers (6-4, 285 pounds)

Dec 21, 2019; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; UAB Blazers defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie (44) celebrates a defensive play against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the first quarter of the New Orleans Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Moultrie is insanely interesting he played all across the defensive line last season and made the move to outside linebacker for this season where he has dominated. He has been very productive as an outside edge rusher with 53 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Moultrie went from arguably the best interior defensive linemen in C-USA to arguably the best outside linebacker.

Antonio Moultrie was a safety as a freshman in high school but is 6-5, 290 now and is a defensive lineman now. He will have three years left to play. — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) February 7, 2018

James Empey, C, BYU Cougars (6-4, 303 pounds)

Unfortunately James Empey has been dealing with an injury and will not be available for this game, but Empey has been extremely productive and consistent with two years of starting experience under his belt.

I see you James Empey. Watch the center on this play.https://t.co/ca8IeMvD7s — Kalani4Prez (@Kalani4Prez) August 3, 2018

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU Cougars (5-11, 220 pounds)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t be fooled by his sophomore standing, Tyler Allgeier has been with BYU for four years and has not announced his intent to return just yet. Allgeier is likely an early-round target if he decides to leave, especially with his elite production. He currently sits at number two in Cougar school history in season rushing touchdowns with 22. Allgeier was a linebacker before switching over to running back last season and he runs like it.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS 📘 pic.twitter.com/pJ8z32PxNo — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 16, 2021

Neil Pau'u, WR, BYU Cougars (6-4, 215 pounds)

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

BYU is all beat up. Neil Pau’u is another Cougar that will not be playing today as he is dealing with an injury. Pau’u was third on the team in receiving last season and remains third this season, but that was largely due to injury. He has NFL caliber size and traits.

1

1