Independence baseball, Liberty softball pick up wins

Apr. 26—PREP BASEBALL

Independence 9, Shady Spring 6

Independence scored four big insurance runs over the last two innings and earned a big 9-6 win over sectional rival Shady Spring Friday in Shady Spring.

Run-scoring singles from Blake Stratton, Degan Williams and Orion Wills broke open a 5-3 game in the sixth inning. Levi Barnett scored on an error in the seventh to put the Patriots ahead by six.

Shady made a run in the bottom half.

A two-run single by Jacob Meadows made it 9-5, and Meadows scored on a single by Sam Barnett. But Cole Cunningham struck out Gavin Davis looking to end it.

Levi Barnett was 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs for Independence. Reid Warden was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing three hit over six innings.

Independence will host Liberty Monday at 5:30 p.m., while Shady will visit Riverside at 7 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Liberty 14, Oak Hill 2, 5 innings

oak hill — Katie Mullens was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs in Liberty's 14-2, five-inning win.

Alyson Griffith and Zadie Worley were both 4 for 4, Maddie Cox doubled twice and McKinlea Hill drove in four runs for the Raiders, who had 21 hits on the night.

Cox got the win, striking out seven and walking two.

Halee Jones had a triple and drove in both runs for Oak Hill. Ava Emery hit a double.

Liberty will be the No. 4 seed in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament and will visit No. 1 Shady Spring Monday at 6 p.m.