'We’re incredibly excited about the next step': HC's Hughes outlines the football coaching search

Holy Cross athletic director Kit Hughes plans to move promptly to hire a new football coach after Bob Chesney left for the job at James Madison University.

WORCESTER — During a team meeting Thursday, Bob Chesney informed Holy Cross players of his decision to leave HC and become the new coach at James Madison University.

Later Thursday, the Crusaders gathered again with Holy Cross associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics Kit Hughes.

“It was a big day and there were a lot of emotions,” Hughes said Friday, “a lot of uncertainty and questions and feelings, and they’re different for everybody. I couldn’t summarize completely how they were as a group, but I will say it was a full room and they were engaged and communicating.

“They feel urgency to know who the next head coach is going to be,” Hughes said, “as does everybody.”

Replacing Chesney, who guided Holy Cross to a record five straight Patriot League titles in his six years at HC and whom Hughes called “a transformational leader,” won’t be easy, but Holy Cross is ready to move promptly to find his successor.

“He’ll be missed,” Hughes said, “but this is a day we’ve been preparing for, and we’re incredibly excited about the next step in the evolution of our program.”

Holy Cross defensive coordinator Scott James talks to a player at warmups Saturday at Fitton Field.

Defensive coordinator Scott James will serve as interim head coach during the transition process, Hughes said. It is a busy time on the recruiting calendar with the contact period running through December 16, early signing day on December 20, and the transfer portal open until January 2.

Like with the hiring of men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen earlier this year, Holy Cross will not use a search firm for the football hire.

Hughes credited Chesney with re-establishing the HC program as one of the elite academic football schools in the country. Before the news of Chesney’s departure from Holy Cross was even 24 hours old, Hughes said, the volume of interest in the position was overwhelming.

“We have a tremendous job,” Hughes said. “People see this as the preeminent FCS school in the country where you can win and coach great kids and have a true student-athlete experience. I’m very excited by that, but I’m not surprised.”

As Hughes mentioned, Holy Cross has been preparing for the possibility of Chesney moving on. Based on his success at HC, he was popular in many coaching carousel conversations the last couple of off-seasons.

Last month, Chesney was reportedly in the mix for the Syracuse job.

“The good news is that Bob’s name didn’t just get hot in the last week,” Hughes said. “Frankly, that evaluation period of list-building or vetting, that process has been going on for quite some time. I think we’re in a really good place in terms of identifying people we believe could be great fits here at Holy Cross that we are looking to learn more about and connect with. Now, we crank this process up.”

According to Holy Cross athletic director Kit Hughes, Bob Chesney, shown running a practice earlier this season, has re-established the football program as one of the elite academic football schools in the country.

In addition to meeting with the players Thursday, Hughes also held Zoom calls with HC alumni and parents of current players.

“What is Holy Cross looking for in its next football coach?” was the question that came up across the board.

“The biggest thing I told people,” Hughes said, “is that we’re going into this process with no agenda outside of hiring the best possible coach for our program. That’s it.

“It’s not about hiring an internal candidate or not hiring an internal candidate,” Hughes said. “It’s not about hiring somebody that we know. There is no agenda other than to identify and hire the best person. That’s what our program deserves.”

Hughes said he puts a lot of stock in somebody who has a demonstrated track record or success as a head coach as well as somebody who has a strong connection to the area.

“Those are things that I think are qualities that are valuable in our next head coach,” Hughes said.

The 46-year-old Chesney, a three-time Patriot League coach of the year, went 44-21 at Holy Cross (including the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season). Chesney spent 11 years in Worcester. He also brought the Assumption football program to the national stage during the most successful five-year run in Greyhounds history.

JMU is expected to formally introduce Chesney during a press conference on Tuesday.

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JenTolandTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holy Cross begins process of replacing football coach Bob Chesney