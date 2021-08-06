Incredibly, DeSantis blames Florida COVID surge on Biden, immigrants. Scapegoat much? | Opinion

Fabiola Santiago
·4 min read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has failed to protect Floridians from COVID-19.

That fact alone is grounds for condemnation, but this week he’s throwing into the mix a little xenophobia for political effect.

Instead of supporting common-sense, expert-guided public health measures to deal with highly transmissible variants in Florida, the governor bet on GOP-branded rhetorical rubbish about “freedom of choice” on life-saving masks and vaccines.

And we lost.

Florida continues to lead the nation in COVID cases and hospitalizations, breaking most of the coronavirus statistical records that chronicle the sickness and suffering residents were, and still are, enduring. It doesn’t get any more gut-wrenching and infuriating than to see cases of children infected with the deadly delta variant soaring in Florida hospitals, more so than in any other state.

DeSantis fueled culture war over masks, vaccine. So, of course, Florida leads COVID surge | Opinion

Once more, Florida is the poster child for the incompetent handling of the pandemic — and the governor offers nothing but excuses and absurd political talking points to deflect from his dereliction of duty.

DeSantis points fingers

Struggling for credibility as COVID ravages the state, DeSantis — who faces reelection next year and also has his eye on the presidency — has come up with a new round of scapegoats for his failures: President Biden, immigrants at the border and media “hysteria.”

Speaking Wednesday from Panama City, a red city with plenty of voters swayed by his brand of lies, DeSantis accused Biden of being the facilitator of the pandemic by keeping what DeSantis claims is an unsecured border with Mexico.

The governor says it’s immigrants crossing the border — and not the Floridians he has encouraged to behave irresponsibly, the unvaccinated or the unmasked — who are spreading variants.

“He’s not shutting down the virus,” DeSantis said of Biden. “He’s helping facilitate it.”

Let’s see DeSantis prove it.

Where’s the contact tracing of cases back to newly arrived immigrants in Florida?

It doesn’t exist, does it?

Here’s what’s real: DeSantis still doesn’t care one iota about all Floridians; he only cares about stoking his base to distract from his failure.

“Hyping the dangerous nativist trope of immigrants as public health threats,” America’s Voice, a pro-immigration reform group, called DeSantis’ scapegoating rhetoric.

Instead of governing to stem infection by allowing local officials to issue mask and vaccine mandates when appropriate, the ambitious Trump clone is more interested in playing party politics with the president.

“Why don’t you get this border secure?” DeSantis lashed out at Biden. “Until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.”

Disrespectful. Disingenuous. Deceitful.

It must be rough to go up against a competent, decent president who doesn’t put on a reality show to divide the nation every day and, as I’ve said before, gives a damn about Floridians’ health and wants them vaccinated and, when needed, masked, too.

As for Biden, asked Thursday at an open-press event on the South Lawn to respond to DeSantis’ attack, the president said: “Governor who?”

Then, he smiled and moved on.

Gov. DeSantis attacks Biden for giving a damn about the health of Floridians | Opinion

It’s not the first time DeSantis has played the ethnic card to distract us from his mishandling of the virus.

In June 2020, after he reopened the state too hastily, he blamed the predictable and alarming daily spike in infections on “overwhelmingly Hispanic” agriculture and day laborers.

Again, DeSantis had no evidence or any contact-tracing data to support his xenophobic claim, but singling out from his powerful seat in Tallahassee one of Florida’s most humble and vulnerable populations did the job of confusing people.

Protect Floridians

There was so much the governor could’ve done to protect Floridians. There is much he still can do, starting with ending his obnoxious politicizing of the virus.

But he doesn’t lead with wisdom, heart and conscience.

He didn’t, and still doesn’t, use his office to persuade people to mask and vaccinate, discounting the basic fact that the pandemic, a worldwide public-health emergency, merits safety measures.

He has strong-armed, handcuffed and muzzled local governments. He has threatened public officials with withholding funds if they institute mask mandates, the latest victim of this bullying behavior being the Broward County School Board.

He also has hamstrung business owners with an executive order prohibiting them from requiring customers show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dubbed on social media #DeathSantis for the growing body count, DeSantis is reaping the rotten fruit his bad policies sowed — a resurgence of record COVID cases, 20,133 Thursday, the second-highest single-day case count since the pandemic began last year — and tumbling approval ratings for himself.

Blaming immigrants instead of owning his mistakes is inherited political theater.

But it’s par for the course for a dog-whistling governor whose top priority isn’t COVID, but scoring points on the campaign trail with fellow xenophobes.

Recommended Stories

  • With Trump tax records due to Congress, lawyers try new challenge

    Former President Donald Trump Wednesday sought to block the Treasury Department from providing his tax returns to Congress with a new legal filing.

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera get into another intense argument on ‘Hannity’

    On Hannity Thursday, Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera and conservative pundit Dan Bongino once again renewed their intense on-air feud. This time they were butting heads over how the Biden administration has been handling Covid at the southern borders, where thousands of Covid-positive migrants are reportedly being let into the country. The back and forth between the two mostly consisted of them talking over each other, with Rivera saying things like “you’re so full of crap,” and calling Bongino “a cheap-shot artist.” Bongino responded with comments like, “it’s not my fault you don't research anything before you come on the air.” There have been multiple times since April that the pair have gotten into it on the air, an ever-growing feud that includes butting heads over police killings of Black Americans, and getting heated over Israeli-Palestinian violence. So at this point you could say they’re getting pretty good at it.

  • ‘Profanities and shouting’: Anti-mask protesters gather at City Hall in Kansas City

    A city spokesman said several people were yelling profanities at security staff in the foyer.

  • Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says Trump is 'a vile man' who did 'more damage to the United States than any other leader' in recent history

    Trump claims the election was stolen, but "he was the one that was trying to steal the election from President Biden," Alexander Vindman said.

  • Trump golf club profiting off fake presidential seal, complaint claims

    ‘Unlawful use of the presidential seal for commercial purposes is no trivial matter’, says head of DC-based watchdog

  • 'Good for him': White House keeps Trump at arm's length in COVID-19 vaccine push

    The White House isn’t urging former President Donald Trump to help get vaccine shots into arms as it confronts an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in states where Trump allies said he could help.

  • Once-powerful ex-SC Rep. Harrison can ‘never’ practice law again, high court rules

    Rather than fight disciplinary proceedings that would likely have stripped him of his law license, former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, has let the South Carolina Supreme Court ban him from practicing law.

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Australia will not bow to Chinese demands to restart talks-foreign minister

    Australia will not accept Chinese demands to change policy in order to restart bilateral talks, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said. Australia places no conditions on dialogue. Relations with China, already rocky after Australia banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband networking in 2018, cooled further after Canberra called last year for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China last year.

  • Alaska’s growing strategic importance

    When Secretary of State William Seward closed the deal to buy what was then known as "Russian America" from Czar Alexander in 1867, he knew he'd pulled off the real estate steal of the century. It was 586,000 square miles of virgin land rich in natural resources at the bargain price of $7.2 million, a mere 2 cents an acre.

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."

  • The Eviction Moratorium Will Continue, But Extra Unemployment Benefits Will Not

    Democrats have no desire to extend benefits for 7.5 million facing a September cutoff.

  • McConnell Sets GOP Demands for Government-Funding Deal

    Facing a fast-approaching deadline to keep the government funded when the fiscal year ends on September 30, lawmakers jockeyed for position Wednesday ahead of what could be a difficult and contentious appropriations process this fall. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned his fellow lawmakers that he wants to reach a full-year spending agreement before working on specific appropriations bills. “When it comes to floor consideration, we cannot and will not start planting individual

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • Sen. Graham says he urged Trump "to be aggressive" and tell people to "take the vaccine"

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who recently tested positive for COVID-19, told AP on Thursday that he's urged former President Trump "to be aggressive and say, 'Take the vaccine'" to increase vaccination rates.The big picture: Some Republicans have pushed Trump, who was vaccinated in January, to become more vocal in pushing his supporters to get the vaccine. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Alex Azar, who served as Health and Human Services secretary unde

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • How Rich Are Barack Obama, Joe Biden and All the Other Living US Presidents?

    The current presidential salary is not too shabby at $400,000 a year -- and for commanders in chief, retirement comes with a six-figure pension. For most presidents, the real money comes after they...

  • NBA-Kanter says he will not be intimidated by Turkish arrest warrants

    Turkish prosecutors have sought to arrest Kanter for defamation and terrorism, according to documents dated July 12 and posted by Nordic Monitor, a group that highlights abuses by the Erdogan government and others. "Unbelievable!" Kanter wrote on Twitter. "#DictatorErdogan regime issued 9 arrest warrants for me.