The incredible stats which show 16-year-old Luke Littler can dominate darts for decades

At 18 days shy of his 17th birthday, Luke “the Nuke” Littler has decades to prove he can match the near-impossible heights of darting doyen Phil “The Power” Taylor.

But after an extraordinary arrival on darts’ biggest stage the statistics prove his easy confidence of eventually joining the wider pantheon of greats is a distinct possibility.

Sky commentator Wayne Mardle described Littler’s current form as “darts from the gods” and the teenager has scored with heavenly consistency, with 100-plus averages in every round so far.

Overall, his throwing levels so far, at a shade under 102, trail the top 10 averages in championship history, but the teenager, who describes this championship as his no pressure “free hit”, is already at levels above Michael van Gerwen’s first title win in 2014 and Taylor’s final championship win the previous year.

The two players who Littler describes as “heroes” both scored around 98 on those occasions, significantly below Taylor’s best ever of 104.63 in 2010 and Van Gerwen’s all-time record-breaking average of 106.3 in 2017.

With the final left to play, however, it is highly likely the Nuke’s average will edge up again, potentially towards 103 if the form book is right. Free-scoring Luke Humphries is all-but-certain to come out firing to ensure only high scores from Littler will do.

‌Humphries was irresistible in his 6-0 semi-final triumph, but the tale of the tape at Alexandra Palace in recent weeks narrowly gives Littler the edge. A favourable tournament average of 101.82 against Humphries’ 99.33 is down to Littler’s consistency in staying above the centuries in all four matches, compared with two from Humphries.

Tournament 180s remain too close to call, at 50-50, but Littler can also gain confidence from checkout percentages 44.68 per cent compared with 40.62 per cent for Humphries.

Such form, experts say, put him on the trajectory of slotting into the highest tournament averages ever. For a lad reaching his first final eight years before Van Gerwen did and 18 years before Taylor, Littler had one eye on the record books when he said immediately after his 6-2 triumph over Rob Cross that “I’ll just be happy to stay in the high numbers”. “Don’t fix it if it’s not broke,” he added. “I’ve beat three former world champions.”

‌On form alone, he would have also been nailed on to beat Van Gerwen in 2014 and Taylor in 2013, having scored favourably not only on averages but also on high checkouts.

With an average of 106 in the semi-final, Littler now vies to become first ever teenage world champion. But with a £500,000 prize pot on offer and a PR firm promising kebabs for life, other greats in the sport have warned there will be major hurdles to clear away from the oche if he gets his hands on the Sid Waddell trophy. “One thing he’s got to do is he’s got to keep his feet on the ground,” says Bobby George, the self-styled “King of Darts”. “He can’t listen to people saying ‘do this, why don’t you do that?’ All he’s got to do is play the game. Just play as he’s been playing.”

Comparisons with Taylor are some way off, he explained in an interview for GB News. “If he wins he gets the bees and honey – £500,000, which is a good piece of money. But he’s got to keep his feet on the ground to make sure he doesn’t get too big headed and cocky and then gets knocked off the perch.”

For Littler, at 16, anything seems possible – even those wilder dreams of eventually matching Taylor’s 16 titles.