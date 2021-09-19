Here’s an incredible stat about the Rams’ 4th straight 2-0 start

Almost every week, Rams fans are reminded of just how good a decision it was for the franchise to hire Sean McVay. He’s quickly become one of the best coaches in the NFL, leading Los Angeles to the playoffs in three of his first four seasons – including a trip to the Super Bowl.

He and the Rams have gotten off to great starts each season, too, starting 2-0 in the last four years after beating the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 on Sunday afternoon. ESPN Stats and Info shared a crazy stat to put the Rams’ fourth straight 2-0 start into context, showing how rare two consecutive wins to open a season was before McVay arrived in 2017.

Prior to 2018, the Rams hadn’t started 2-0 since 2001, going 16 straight years with either a 1-1 record or an 0-2 mark to begin the season. Now, they’ve gone four straight seasons undefeated through two weeks.

There are still 15 games left this season, but the Rams look as good as any team in the NFL through two weeks.