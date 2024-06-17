‘Incredible to see’ – Tadic hails Ten Hag as the ‘best’ manager he has played under

‘Incredible to see’ – Tadic hails Ten Hag as the ‘best’ manager he has played under

Erik ten Hag enjoyed a brief exchange with one of his former stars while providing Euro 2024 coverage for Dutch television.

Serbia’s Dusan Tadic was one of Erik ten Hag’s key players at Ajax, and the former Southampton man couldn’t help but wax lyrical over his former manager.

Tadic was a substitute in Serbia’s 1-0 defeat to England on Sunday night. Although unable to help his country force an equaliser, the Fenerbahce man impressed after coming off the bench.

The United manager hailed Tadic’s professionalism and character. It sounded like he was describing Bruno Fernandes!

“Tadic really takes care of the discipline and he is always fit,” Ten Hag told Voetbal Primeur. “He always ensures that there is dynamism and spirit in the team.

“He always had that decisive pass and he won so many games for him. I still have regular contact with him.”

During a post-match interview with Dutch TV outlet NOS, Tadic spoke about the best manager he has ever worked with, while Ten Hag was sat in the studio.

Tadic said (via FC Update): “He is the best trainer I have ever had. He is busy with football 24/7. It’s incredible to see. He is always busy with tactics, he wants to constantly develop himself and the team. You learn a lot from him.”

In response, Ten Hag: “Dusan, good to see you. I’m always happy to see you.

“You are capable of doing great things on the field. You are someone who can decide every match. Today we also saw two good moments from you.”

Jose Mourinho was recently appointed Fenerbahce, so it will be interesting to see if Tadic will keep sharing this opinion after working with the so-called Special One.

Tadic controversy

Embed from Getty Images

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic wasn’t too happy with Tadic’s post-match comments after the 35-year-old criticised his team selection against England.

It came as a surprise that Tadic was named on the bench for Serbia’s Euro 2024 opener. The nation’s captain even held a pre-match press conference the day prior.

Being left out of the starting line-up seemingly left Tadic fuming. The 109-cap midfielder told reporters (via The Sun): “The coach explained the decision to me. Of course, I don’t agree but I have to respect him.

“I am the most prepared and the best player in the team.

“That’s what I told the coach.”

Stojkovic was told about Tadic’s comments when he replied: “That’s not nice if he said that. That’s not good what he said.

“That was my decision due to tactical reasons. I wanted to have Tadic with fresh legs in the second half. It’s about the tactics, nothing else.

“Can he start the match? Of course he can. But I took the decisions and I am the one who is holding the position that I’m holding.”

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

‘Incredible to see’ – Tadic hails Ten Hag as the ‘best’ manager he has played under

Jun 17 2024, 12:18

Moyes shares suggestion that Ten Hag may take heed of by urging int’l boss to play United star in new position

Jun 17 2024, 11:47

One of United’s priority targets has all but ruled out a move to the PL after failed Liverpool bid

Jun 17 2024, 11:12