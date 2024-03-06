The incredible reason why Kelce's ankles were taped for retirement speech

It was already an incredible moment and we didn’t even know the full story.

Jason Kelce retired on Monday and said goodbye with a 41-minute eloquent speech through tears as he walked away from the NFL after 13 seasons.

That alone was a heck of a story.

But Eagles associate athletic trainer Joe O’Pella added to it the following day when he explained the reason why Kelce’s ankles were taped for a press conference.

O’Pella has been battling cancer and wasn’t able to be the guy to tape Kelce’s ankles for Kelce’s last game in the NFL. So the Eagles legend had O’Pella tape him up one last time on Monday afternoon.

As Kelce walked out of the NovaCare Auditorium and into the cafeteria where a ton of Eagles employees had gathered, you can see that his ankles are taped inside his flip-flops.

During his 41-minute speech, Kelce explained the beauty of an NFL locker room, how people from all walks of life come together for a common goal. That extends past players, who become extremely close with other staff members like O’Pella.

