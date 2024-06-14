‘Incredible’ – Real Madrid icon Modrić hails Barcelona star

Real Madrid star Luka Modrić has on Friday moved to reveal his admiration for an up-and-coming member of the attacking ranks at arch rivals Barcelona.

The player in question? Lamine Yamal.

Wide-man Lamine is of course fresh off the most remarkable of breakout seasons in Catalunya’s capital.

After seeing his endeavours at youth level rewarded by way of a call-up to the Blaugrana’s senior ranks, the 16-year-old did not look back for a single second.

All told, Lamine racked up 50 appearances across all competitions, notching seven goals and 10 assists along the way.

As much gave rise to a well-earned call-up to the Spanish national team squad for the upcoming European Championships, with the youngster expected to be afforded a starting berth in La Roja’s opener against Croatia on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the media on Friday, it therefore came as little surprise when the name of Lamine was put to Croatia captain Modrić.

And the Real Madrid icon was not at all shy in lavishing praise on Barcelona’s breakout starlet, tipping Lamine to have an ‘incredible career’:

“Lamine Yamal has done some incredible things this season. Everyone sees him a big threat with Spain. He has enormous potential and an incredible career ahead of him.”

