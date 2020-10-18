This incredible Patriots streak and NFL record ended with loss to Broncos

This amazing Patriots streak and NFL record ended with loss to Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots aren't used to having a losing record, especially this late into the calendar.

The Denver Broncos went into Gillette Stadium for Sunday afternoon's Week 6 game and defeated the Patriots 18-12.

The loss drops the Patriots to 2-3, which means their NFL record streak of 225 consecutive games played in October or later with at least a .500 record is over.

Patriots have played an @NFL record 225 straight games in October or later without being below .500.



That streak would end today with a loss to the Broncos. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 18, 2020

The last time the Patriots had a losing record in October or later was in 2002 when they lost 24-16 to the Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 27. That loss dropped the Patriots to 3-4, and they eventually finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs as defending Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots will host the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at home. It's the beginning of a five-game stretch that includes four games versus teams that qualified for the playoffs last season.