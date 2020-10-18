This incredible Patriots streak and NFL record ended with loss to Broncos

Nick Goss

The New England Patriots aren't used to having a losing record, especially this late into the calendar.

The Denver Broncos went into Gillette Stadium for Sunday afternoon's Week 6 game and defeated the Patriots 18-12. 

The loss drops the Patriots to 2-3, which means their NFL record streak of 225 consecutive games played in October or later with at least a .500 record is over. 

The last time the Patriots had a losing record in October or later was in 2002 when they lost 24-16 to the Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 27. That loss dropped the Patriots to 3-4, and they eventually finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs as defending Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots will host the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at home. It's the beginning of a five-game stretch that includes four games versus teams that qualified for the playoffs last season.