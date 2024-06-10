‘Incredible’ ‘What a lad’: United players express their delight over teammate’s Euro 2024 call-up

In a surprising turn of events this afternoon, Tom Heaton’s summer holidays have had to be put on stand-by.

The Manchester United veteran has been called up by Gareth Southgate to pass on his wisdom to England’s goalkeeping department as they prepare for another major tournament, in which they’re one of the bookies’ favourites to lift the trophy in Germany.

He’ll join up with fellow Reds Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo, while he’ll also be working directly with former United shot-stopper Dean Henderson – now of Crystal Palace. Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale complete Southgate’s ‘keeper trio.

England kick off their campaign this Sunday, June 16 against Serbia before locking horns with Denmark the following Thursday.

Reds react to Heaton’s inclusion

United fans are likely well aware that Heaton, despite his significant lack of action, is a popular figure in the Old Trafford dressing room, and that’s only been shown further today by his teammates’ reactions to his call-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Heaton (@tomheatongk)

Bruno Fernandes commented on the Englishman’s post: “Great leaders are always welcome in any place. Congratulations, big man.”

“What a lad! Well-deserved, mate,” added Diogo Dalot, while United women’s captain Katie Zelem simply responded: “Incredible”.

