Incredible Kerr lookalike goes viral at Warriors vs. Spurs game

There were two Steve Kerrs at Chase Center on Saturday as the Warriors prepared to face the San Antonio Spurs.

Well, not exactly.

The Warriors coach had a doppelgänger in the building during pregame warmups, and the unassuming fan's resemblance to Kerr is as uncanny as it gets.

There's a Steve Kerr lookalike in the building tonight 😳😅 pic.twitter.com/S9SsRPuWcr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2024

Dub Nation couldn't believe their eyes, as evidenced by the thousands of views the clip of the Kerr lookalike racked up in mere minutes -- and all of the responses from fans.

He looks more like Steve Kerr than Steve Kerr does https://t.co/1hEaSP7WYZ — 🇨🇦N-jay 🏀 (@_Njay3) March 10, 2024

I'm looking at the video and waiting to see the Steve Kerr lookalike cos I thought this is Steve Kerr😭 https://t.co/dXmhUz7o4E — HIMAWARI🌻 (@himawarinin) March 10, 2024

With two Kerrs in the building, the Warriors have to like their chances against the Spurs.

