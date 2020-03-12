This incredible Joel Embiid taunt somehow avoided a technical foul

Joel Embiid returned to action Wednesday night after a five-game absence, and he wasted absolutely zero time reminding us that basketball is better when he's playing.

Early in the second quarter, Mike Scott - who has returned to form after a brutal first half of the season - threw down a truly vicious slam over an unhappy Pistons defender.

Embiid capitalized on his teammate's success, and gave us the celebration of the night:

MIKE SCOTT ARE YOU JOKING.



The poster, the taunt by Embiid and the team's sanitizer celebration to top of an incredible play. | @Wendys pic.twitter.com/gk1R0p6IHC



— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 11, 2020

First off, what a great dunk from Scott. He saw the lane open up, took the initiative, and flushed it home. Good stuff.

But the real victory is clearly Embiid's celebration, which - I mean, how in the world does he not get T'd up here? That's a very clear, aggressive "blocking" sign in the man's face, while he's on the ground. Embiid wasn't the dunker, so maybe he got a little leniency from the refs, but that is astounding. Thank you, refs, for letting Joel be Joel.

This clip from @Sixers gives us a different angle and a solid, slo-mo look at Embiid's forceful flex:

Unsurprisingly, Embiid's reaction resonated with social media:

Surprised Embiid didn't get a tech for that lmao. — Al 🇵🇭 (@ThybullyBall) March 12, 2020

Embiid is the only highlight I see here 😂✊🏻✊🏻 — 🍃🔥💨 (@jaytheplug215) March 11, 2020

bro looka this man embiid 😂 https://t.co/WFbDYWDKfj — 🦋 (@donnellb_) March 12, 2020

Embiid makes it that much better 😂 https://t.co/XrJX3adbKn — Aijuswanaseing (@BeanoFrench) March 12, 2020

Embiid is my favorite. 😂 https://t.co/wtpv3hNf75 — Matt Moreno (@TheMattMoreno) March 12, 2020

I've now watched this 60 times and laughed every time at Embiid https://t.co/7PoxYBMNAO — Peter Jewett (@jewett_p) March 12, 2020

Joel is back.

