This incredible Joel Embiid taunt somehow avoided a technical foul

Joel Embiid returned to action Wednesday night after a five-game absence, and he wasted absolutely zero time reminding us that basketball is better when he's playing.
Early in the second quarter, Mike Scott - who has returned to form after a brutal first half of the season - threw down a truly vicious slam over an unhappy Pistons defender.
Embiid capitalized on his teammate's success, and gave us the celebration of the night:
MIKE SCOTT ARE YOU JOKING.
The poster, the taunt by Embiid and the team's sanitizer celebration to top of an incredible play. | @Wendys pic.twitter.com/gk1R0p6IHC
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 11, 2020
First off, what a great dunk from Scott. He saw the lane open up, took the initiative, and flushed it home. Good stuff.
But the real victory is clearly Embiid's celebration, which - I mean, how in the world does he not get T'd up here? That's a very clear, aggressive "blocking" sign in the man's face, while he's on the ground. Embiid wasn't the dunker, so maybe he got a little leniency from the refs, but that is astounding. Thank you, refs, for letting Joel be Joel.
This clip from @Sixers gives us a different angle and a solid, slo-mo look at Embiid's forceful flex:
Oh he got up there.@mikescott | #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/p1zYCm8erq
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 11, 2020
Unsurprisingly, Embiid's reaction resonated with social media:
Surprised Embiid didn't get a tech for that lmao.
— Al 🇵🇭 (@ThybullyBall) March 12, 2020
Embiid is the only highlight I see here 😂✊🏻✊🏻
— 🍃🔥💨 (@jaytheplug215) March 11, 2020
bro looka this man embiid 😂 https://t.co/WFbDYWDKfj
— 🦋 (@donnellb_) March 12, 2020
Embiid makes it that much better 😂 https://t.co/XrJX3adbKn
— Aijuswanaseing (@BeanoFrench) March 12, 2020
Embiid is my favorite. 😂 https://t.co/wtpv3hNf75
— Matt Moreno (@TheMattMoreno) March 12, 2020
I've now watched this 60 times and laughed every time at Embiid https://t.co/7PoxYBMNAO
— Peter Jewett (@jewett_p) March 12, 2020
Joel is back.
