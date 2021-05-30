Incredible images from Helio Castroneves’ fourth Indianapolis 500 triumph

Helio! Helio! Helio! Helio!

.Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves (6) and his crew climb the fence after winning the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. It was Castroneves' fourth time to kiss the bricks.

MILK!

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Look out for a flying tire

(AP Photo/Rob Baker)

Graham Rahal hits the wall in Turn 2 after losing a tire.

Hitting the wall

Randy Crist/For IndyStar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal (15) crashes in turn two as his rear left wheel comes loose

Race wrecked

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

The wrecked car of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal (15) is moved to the garage

Job well done

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

A crew member for Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O'Ward (5) exhales after working through a pit stop.

The Greatest Spectale in Racing

Paul Sancya

Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field into the first turn at the start of the Indianapolis 500.

Quite the fan

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

A fan known as the Suited Racer poses with the car of Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi (27) before the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The hardware everyone covets

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Borg Warner trophy is presented to IMS President Doug Bowles on the yard of bricks before the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Winning outfit

USAT

A fan in a checkered suit heads to the grandstands.

Not tired ... yet

USAT

Paretta Autosport crew member Sara Durant and chief mechanic Vance Welker work on the team's IndyCar.

Grin and beer it

USAT

Jake Hutcheson (left), and Kameron Hayes, both of Greencastle, work a 'beer bong' while tailgating.

USAT

Mario Andretti, drives through pit lane.

Throwback outfit

USAT

A race fan wears a throwback suit featuring Indianapolis Star newspaper clippings.

WWE Superstar

USAT

WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil poses for photos.

Montoya and Kanaan

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Juan Pablo Montoya and Tony Kanaan enjoy a light moment before the race.

Four-time champ

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Helio Castroneves (6) won the 2021 Indianapolis 500. He joins the four-time champions.

To the victors ...

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Make mine a quadruple

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves (6) pours milk over his head.

Celebrate!

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Helio Castroneves celebrates after winning the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

