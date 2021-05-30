Breaking News:

Helio Castroneves wins record-tying 4th Indianapolis 500

Incredible images from Helio Castroneves’ fourth Indianapolis 500 triumph

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Helio! Helio! Helio! Helio!

.Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves (6) and his crew climb the fence after winning the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. It was Castroneves' fourth time to kiss the bricks.

MILK!

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Look out for a flying tire

(AP Photo/Rob Baker)

Graham Rahal hits the wall in Turn 2 after losing a tire.

Hitting the wall

Randy Crist/For IndyStar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal (15) crashes in turn two as his rear left wheel comes loose

Race wrecked

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

The wrecked car of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal (15) is moved to the garage

Job well done

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

A crew member for Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O'Ward (5) exhales after working through a pit stop.

The Greatest Spectale in Racing

Paul Sancya

Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field into the first turn at the start of the Indianapolis 500.

Quite the fan

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

A fan known as the Suited Racer poses with the car of Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi (27) before the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The hardware everyone covets

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Borg Warner trophy is presented to IMS President Doug Bowles on the yard of bricks before the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Winning outfit

USAT

A fan in a checkered suit heads to the grandstands.

Not tired ... yet

USAT

Paretta Autosport crew member Sara Durant and chief mechanic Vance Welker work on the team's IndyCar.

Grin and beer it

USAT

Jake Hutcheson (left), and Kameron Hayes, both of Greencastle, work a 'beer bong' while tailgating.

USAT

Mario Andretti, drives through pit lane.

Throwback outfit

USAT

A race fan wears a throwback suit featuring Indianapolis Star newspaper clippings.

WWE Superstar

USAT

WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil poses for photos.

Montoya and Kanaan

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Juan Pablo Montoya and Tony Kanaan enjoy a light moment before the race.

Four-time champ

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Helio Castroneves (6) won the 2021 Indianapolis 500. He joins the four-time champions.

To the victors ...

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Make mine a quadruple

Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar

Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves (6) pours milk over his head.

Celebrate!

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Helio Castroneves celebrates after winning the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Boston fans go crazy as Bruins hit the ice before Game 1 vs. Islanders

    TD Garden was at near-full capacity for the first time in more than a year for Saturday night's Game 1 between the Bruins and Islanders. The scene in Boston was fantastic.

  • Helio Castroneves wins Indianapolis 500 for 4th time

    At long last, Helio Castroneves joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners on Sunday. Then Spiderman scaled the Indianapolis Motor Speedway fence for his trademark victory celebration at the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic. Castroneves wasn't done yet.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Tennis: Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer

    The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.

  • 2021 Indianapolis 500 preview: Scott Dixon looks to add to his IndyCar legacy with a second 500 win

    Dixon has six IndyCar titles but just one Indy 500 win. Will he become the 21st driver to win at least two 500s?

  • Dan Evans hits back at Dominic Thiem: I'm no party animal

    Paris in the springtime is supposed to be romantic, full of dancing and courtship at the pavement cafes. But not this year – thanks to a Covid curfew of 9pm – and certainly not for Dan Evans, the British No1. Evans bit back on Friday at a suggestion that he is a frustrated party animal, who would rather be perusing the local nightclubs than practising his forehand. This provocative claim had been made – or rather implied – by the recent US Open champion Dominic Thiem. “There are guys … for whom life in the bubble is probably an advantage,” Thiem told an interviewer last month, “for example [Dan] Evans or [Alexander] Bublik. They have problems focusing on sport in normal situations. It’s great for them, they concentrate exclusively on tennis, there is nothing else.” When this comment was put to Evans – who will open his French Open campaign on Sunday – he was indignant. “According to him, I must be out a lot, partying a lot. [But] I've done all right outside of the bubble as well. I must have improved a lot inside the bubble for him to say that.” Asked how different his life would be without the pandemic to restrict his options, Evans replied “Nothing will change much. Some nice dinners, that's it. I travel with my girlfriend every week. It is not like I am on my own and single, and [I wasn’t] going nuts when there wasn't bubbles. I don't know – it is a strange comment, isn't it?” Evans’s reputation for hedonism can be partly explained by the one-year ban he served in 2017, after testing positive for cocaine. This mis-step was not entirely out of character. Until that moment, he had been easily distracted – a man who could resist anything but temptation.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.

  • Jon Jones hired one of the sharpest advisors in boxing, longtime analyst says

    Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.

  • Nikola Jokic with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 05/29/2021

  • NASCAR betting: Hendrick, Gibbs dominate top of Coca-Cola 600 oddsboard

    It‘s all about Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing as the NASCAR Cup Series stops at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday‘s Coca-Cola 600, as drivers from those garages occupy the top five spots on the oddsboard, before a significant drop to the next tier of betting entries. The two teams have separated themselves from the […]

  • Coca-Cola 600 winner to champion: Comparing last time it happened to present circumstances

    In the past quarter century, there has only been one driver to win both the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Cup Series title in the same year. His name is Jeff Gordon — should sound familiar — and he actually accomplished the feat twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]

  • U.S. men fail to qualify for Olympic 3×3 basketball; U.S. women qualify

    The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball, while a women's team of WNBA standouts did qualify for the Tokyo Games.

  • The incredible coincidence behind Damian Lillard's poor shooting in Game 4

    The Trail Blazers point guard might not shoot well, but the Blazers still find a way to beat the Nuggets.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Wednesday night's playoff games

    Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff games.

  • Report: Seahawks among teams in trade talks for Julio Jones

    Atlanta can't trade All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones until June 2, but the team continues to field calls from interested suitors.