Incredible images from Helio Castroneves’ fourth Indianapolis 500 triumph
Helio! Helio! Helio! Helio!
.Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar
Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves (6) and his crew climb the fence after winning the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. It was Castroneves' fourth time to kiss the bricks.
MILK!
Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar
Look out for a flying tire
(AP Photo/Rob Baker)
Graham Rahal hits the wall in Turn 2 after losing a tire.
Hitting the wall
Randy Crist/For IndyStar
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal (15) crashes in turn two as his rear left wheel comes loose
Race wrecked
Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar
The wrecked car of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal (15) is moved to the garage
Job well done
Jenna Watson/IndyStar
A crew member for Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O'Ward (5) exhales after working through a pit stop.
The Greatest Spectale in Racing
Paul Sancya
Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field into the first turn at the start of the Indianapolis 500.
Quite the fan
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
A fan known as the Suited Racer poses with the car of Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi (27) before the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The hardware everyone covets
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
The Borg Warner trophy is presented to IMS President Doug Bowles on the yard of bricks before the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Winning outfit
USAT
A fan in a checkered suit heads to the grandstands.
Not tired ... yet
USAT
Paretta Autosport crew member Sara Durant and chief mechanic Vance Welker work on the team's IndyCar.
Grin and beer it
USAT
Jake Hutcheson (left), and Kameron Hayes, both of Greencastle, work a 'beer bong' while tailgating.
USAT
Mario Andretti, drives through pit lane.
Throwback outfit
USAT
A race fan wears a throwback suit featuring Indianapolis Star newspaper clippings.
WWE Superstar
USAT
WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil poses for photos.
Montoya and Kanaan
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Juan Pablo Montoya and Tony Kanaan enjoy a light moment before the race.
Four-time champ
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Helio Castroneves (6) won the 2021 Indianapolis 500. He joins the four-time champions.
To the victors ...
Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar
Make mine a quadruple
Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar
Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves (6) pours milk over his head.
Celebrate!
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Helio Castroneves celebrates after winning the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.
1
1