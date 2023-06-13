'An incredible honor': Former Ohio State LB Ryan Miller to fly with U.S. Navy Blue Angels
A former Ohio State football player will take the skies with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Wednesday.
Former Ohio State linebacker Ryan Miller, who played for the Buckeyes from 1992-96, and helped the team win the 1997 Rose Bowl, will take part in a flight with the Blue Angels prior to the Columbus Air Show at RIckenbacker International Airport June 16-18.
Miller will fly in a two-seat F/A-18 Super Hornet piloted by Blue Angels #7 Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman Wednesday.
Miller established the 2nd & 7 Foundation in 1999 along with two former Ohio State football teammates — Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel — to promote reading, donating more than a million books since its founding.
“It is an incredible honor to be selected for this flight with the Blue Angels. The opportunity of a lifetime, really, and a great physical challenge too,” Miller said in a statement. “I hope I can live up to the standard of excellence that the Blue Angels represent all while bringing exposure to the 2nd & 7 Foundation and its mission to promote reading.”
Zimmerman will escort Miller on a flight where he will experience a demonstration of a typical Blue Angels performance, including up to 8 G's on some maneuvers.
Miller was voted co-Defensive Player of the Year for the 1996 Ohio State football team
