Incredible George Kittle stat highlights recent 49ers dominance

It sure helps to have a healthy George Kittle.

The 49ers' star tight end again had a strong showing in the 49ers' 31-13 dominant win Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons. He led both teams with 93 receiving yards on six receptions, capping off an eye-opening three game stretch.

Through his first eight games this season, Kittle had 35 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns. In his last three games, he has matched those yards and touchdowns while having seven fewer catches. That's right, Kittle has hauled in 28 catches for 425 yards and three TDs in his last three games.

His 425 yards over a three-game stretch are tied for the most ever by a tight end in NFL history, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Kittle now has 850 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 11 games this season.

For his career, he has 4,429 receiving yards. That's the third-most ever for a tight end through their first first five seasons in NFL history. He sits behind only Kellen Winslow Sr. (4,513) and Jimmy Graham (4,752), and he still has three more games to go in the regular season.

Kittle missed three games with a calf injury this season, and recently said the injury first occurred in Week 1. Now that he's fully healthy, Kittle is back to crushing his opponents and knocking on the door of history.

