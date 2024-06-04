‘He’s incredible’ – Former Barcelona superstar backs Real Madrid ace for Ballon d’Or

Speaking to the media, former Barcelona superstar Neymar has backed his compatriot and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

Vinicius enjoyed a spectacular 2023/24 season with Real Madrid, playing an integral role in the club’s La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.

The Brazilian international finished the campaign with 24 goals and 11 assists from 39 games in all competitions, including goals in the semi-finals and the finals of the Champions League.

Naturally, Vinicius, who was named the UCL Player of the Season, has become the frontrunner to win the Ballon d’Or this year, with his Real Madrid teammates Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos also understood to be in the running.

And Neymar has praised his compatriot, claiming it is a certainty that Vinicius would win the Ballon d’Or.

“As for Vini, obviously I think the Ballon d’Or is his today,” Neymar said, as quoted by ESPN.

Neymar backs Vinicius for Ballon d’Or. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I sent [him] messages before and after the [Champions League final] game. He’s a boy I love with passion, a great friend that football gave me. He will certainly be crowned with the Ballon d’Or.”

Continuing, the ex-Barça and PSG forward added: “He’s incredible. Carrying our country’s flag around the world and we’re really rooting for him.”

As mentioned earlier, it has been a spectacular season for Vinicius and one can only wonder how better things would have been for him if not for injuries which led to him missing around two months of action.

Only 23 years old, the Brazilian superstar will be the face of this Real Madrid team for years and years to come, along with Jude Bellingham, with the pair now also joined by Kylian Mbappe.