Advertisement

This incredible EURO 2024 stat is an international football first 🤯

dan burke
·1 min read
This incredible EURO 2024 stat is an international football first ��
This incredible EURO 2024 stat is an international football first 🤯

EURO 2024 has been pretty good so far, hasn’t it?

We’ve had incredible games, like Türkiye’s win over Georgia in Tuesday, and incredible goals, from likes of Arda Güler and Nicolae Stanciu.

There have in fact been 31 goals scored in 12 matches at the tournament so far and remarkably, every single one of them was scored by a different player!

It’s the first time that has ever happened at a major international tournament, and a high percentage of those goals have been bangers too.

What a start to the tournament. Please, keep the goals coming!