This incredible EURO 2024 stat is an international football first 🤯

EURO 2024 has been pretty good so far, hasn’t it?

We’ve had incredible games, like Türkiye’s win over Georgia in Tuesday, and incredible goals, from likes of Arda Güler and Nicolae Stanciu.

There have in fact been 31 goals scored in 12 matches at the tournament so far and remarkably, every single one of them was scored by a different player!

31/31 – For the first time in history, the first 31 goals (own goals excluded) in a major international tournament (EUROs+World Cup) have been scored by 31 different scorers. Variety.#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/j1KkEhN7vT — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 19, 2024

It’s the first time that has ever happened at a major international tournament, and a high percentage of those goals have been bangers too.

This #EURO2024 has seen the highest percentage of goals (32%) scored from outside the penalty area, at any stage of the competition, since EURO 1968… 🤯 Football is healing! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vXw8GliZ2D — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) June 18, 2024

What a start to the tournament. Please, keep the goals coming!