Incredible call as Appalachian State staggers Troy with Hail Mary

Appalachian State played host to ESPN’s “College GameDay” show before facing Troy on Saturday.

You know Coach was rockin' with Yosef and the Mountaineers in our first visit to App State 😤 pic.twitter.com/PeR6Ac9mjp — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 17, 2022

The school that took down Texas A&M in College Station appeared as if it was going to be upset … until “Miracle on the Mountain Part II.”

Chase Brice had one chance with two seconds left in the game and the Mountaineers were down 28-26.

Brice took the snap and heaved a pass that seemed to float forever before coming down. It was deflected into the hands of Christian Horn, who still had to find his way to the end zone.

Horn managed to stay composed and headed for paydirt.

The improbable touchdown gave the Mountaineers a 32-28 victory.

This is the most fun and thrilling team in college football.

The Mountaieers lost by 2 to North Carolina in a game that saw 124 points, went to Texas A&M and upset the Aggies, and now pulled off the Hail Mary.

“Don’t you give up on these Mountaineers. It is great to be a Mountaineer.”

