'Incredible' Bedtime Story routs Royal Ascot rivals

Bedtime Story routed her rivals to record an extraordinary victory for jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O’Brien at Royal Ascot.

The 11-8 favourite, a daughter of the legendary Frankel and Mecca’s Angel, surged clear to win by nine and a half lengths from runner-up Pentle Bay.

It was a sixth win of the week for Moore and O’Brien as the filly replaced stablemate Fairy Godmother as favourite (3-1) for next year’s 1,000 Guineas.

“You can't get better than that. They don't win like that here. I'm speechless really,” said joint owner Derrick Smith.

Fellow owner Michael Tabor added: “To win by nine or 10 lengths is incredible.”

Khaadem secured the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes for the second year running.

The eight-year-old, trained by Charlie Hills, landed the race at odds of 80-1 last year and was sent off 14-1 this time under Oisin Murphy.

Emotional Shepherd wins on Isle Of Jura

Jockey Callum Shepherd punched the air with delight and fought back tears after winning the Hardwicke Stakes on 16-1 chance Isle Of Jura, trained by George Scott for Bahrain-based owners Victorious Racing.

It was a first Royal Ascot victory for the jockey and trainer, who won the Bahrain Triple Crown with Isle Of Jura earlier in the year.

Shepherd had controversially been replaced as rider on Ambiente Friendly for the Derby at Epsom earlier this month, with Rab Havlin going on to finish second in the big race.

“All the emotions have been coming out. The last six weeks have been quite difficult and that feels really special,” said Shepherd.

Desert Hero, who gave King Charles his first Royal Ascot winner in the King George V Stakes a year ago, started slowly and finished eighth of the nine runners.