How increased NBA salary cap benefits Warriors in free agency

How increased salary cap benefits Warriors in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors caught a break when it was reported the NBA is expected to raise its salary cap over $11 million for the upcoming season.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the salary cap will increase from $112 million last season to roughly $123.6 million in 2022-23. Along with that, the luxury tax line will sit at roughly $150.2 million, up from $136.6 million last season.

What does that mean for the defending champion Warriors?

John Hollinger of The Athletic reported Thursday that it will save the Warriors an estimated $10 million in luxury-tax penalties.

With expensive contracts for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green on the books, the Warriors far exceed the salary cap and tax line and will have to pay a penalty for each dollar their payroll exceeds the limit.

Golden State will also be subject to the NBA’s repeater penalty for teams that have paid the luxury tax in three of the past four years.

However, with the reported $10 million in savings, perhaps it gives Golden State a bit more flexibility once free agency officially begins at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Warriors aren't expected to make a big splash in the offseason. In fact, the team has been clear about how re-signing free agents Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. is its first priority.

Since none of those three players will break the bank, the $10 million in savings should aid the Warriors in achieving their free-agent goals.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast