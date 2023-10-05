Increase in colds could be warning sign of type 2 diabetes

An increase in colds, tonsillitis and other infections could be a warning sign of type 2 diabetes, scientists have said.

Experts found that respiratory tract infections (RTI) occurred in one in three people immediately prior to receiving a type 2 diagnosis.

This is compared with just one in 20 people of a similar age and demographic who did not develop diabetes.

There were also stark increases in rates of eye, nose and throat infections and the development of asthma among those developing diabetes.

Researchers said that these “inflammatory” infections could become a “predictive tool for people at risk of the disease” and may serve “as a precursor to the later onset of diabetes”.

Implement preventative measures sooner

Dr Adrian Heald, senior author from Manchester University and Salford Royal Hospital, told the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, the onset of “inflammatory disorders and infections” provide “the potential for type 2 diabetes to be diagnosed earlier”.

He said it provided a chance to implement preventative measures sooner.

These infections include coughs and colds as well as sinus, chest, and throat infections.

Diabetes has previously been associated with lower levels of immunity but the study of almost 2,000 adults found significant increases in infection rates in the lead up to a diagnosis.

Infections of the ear, nose and throat affected one in five people just before they developed diabetes, while asthma impacted one in 10.

These were both fewer than one in 20 in people who did not have type 2 diabetes.

Dr Heald said the findings showed a range of health implications that having high blood sugar levels could lead to.

“It’s not just around things you might expect like hypertension [high blood pressure], but also importantly, inflammatory disorders are more common, particularly asthma, and a higher proportion of respiratory tract infections and ear nose and throat infections.”

He said there was “a much higher cumulative frequency of inflammatory disorders and infections in the years up to diagnosis” and that it offered a “fascinating perspective on the development of pre-type 2 and type 2 diabetes”.

There were also increases in conditions like high blood pressure and heart and eye conditions, which affected one in three and one in five people with type 2 respectively.

The team of researchers analysed 50 years of patient data from the Diabetes Alliance for Research in England (DARE) Study to examine the accumulation of the most common clinical conditions in 1,932 adults with and without type 2 diabetes matched by age and gender.

It found a number of conditions increased consistently in the years leading up to a diabetes diagnosis and those that continued beyond.

After a diagnosis of type 2, the proportion of people with high blood pressure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), retinopathy, and infections, rose most rapidly.

“Understanding the long-term clinical history of type 2 diabetes years before diagnosis means that, in the future, people could have the time to make lifestyle changes to prevent this life changing disease from arising,” Dr Heald said.