The inconvenient truth about Alex Grinch at USC

USC fans are understandably frustrated and upset. They have seen the USC defense regress in a big way over the past three games. Yes, a lot of this has to do with Eric Gentry being out. There’s no question that Gentry is a very important player — more precisely, a central player — on this 2022 Trojan defense. Without him, this defense was going to be worse.

But this much worse? This bad?

Allowing over 400 passing yards to Cal?

The Golden Bears scored 13 points against Colorado. Cal has a terrible offensive line. The general consensus among Pac-12 commentators is that Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave will be fired by Justin Wilcox at the end of the season.

USC made Cal’s offense look good. Even without Gentry, that should not happen.

Does this mean Alex Grinch had a lucky first half of the season and that this is the “real” Alex Grinch? Let’s explore that, along with the notion that Lincoln Riley needs to fire him:

GRINCH KNOWS THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE

When asked why USC’s defense is struggling, Grinch said, “It’s coaching.”

Grinch has always been known in this industry as a candid person, someone who won’t blame others and will accept full responsibility. It’s admirable, but of course, if a stand-up guy is always getting smoked, that’s not good. Grinch apologizing every week for his deficiencies is not what he was hired to do.

PARALLELS WITH OKLAHOMA

The Alex Grinch story is complicated for a lot of reasons. One is the situation he inherited at Oklahoma, whose defense was a total disaster under former coordinator Mike Stoops. Grinch didn’t create great defenses at Oklahoma, but he did make them noticeably better than what they had been.

That’s a lot like this year at USC after the Clay Helton-Todd Orlando-Donte Williams mess of 2021.

GRINCH AT OKLAHOMA

Some people will say Grinch never created a good defense at Oklahoma. That’s not true. The 2020 Oklahoma defense was strong.

Oklahoma’s 2019 and 2021 defenses were not good, but 2020 was. Grinch’s Oklahoma track record is not “clean” in terms of offering an overwhelmingly obvious verdict on him (good or bad).

SPEAKING OF AN UNCLEAR TRACK RECORD...

Grinch’s 2022 USC season is a case study in an unclear track record. It’s a typical Grinch season in that regard. On one hand, USC’s defense won games against Oregon State and Washington State. On the other hand, this group has cratered the past three weeks.

There’s plenty of good and bad in an Alex Grinch season. That’s why USC fans are certainly confused (and they should be!). This is The Alex Grinch Experience.

THE RILEY FACTOR

Coaching for Lincoln Riley, whose offenses regularly score 40 points a game, is precisely why Alex Grinch is not easy to pin down as a defensive coordinator. His defenses don’t generally have to be great, just moderately competent. Not being moderately competent in three straight games therefore looks really bad, because the bar isn’t set very high, and USC can’t clear that low bar.

GRINCH AS A HEAD COACH

Would it be good for USC if Grinch was hired as a head coach by Arizona State or Colorado? Hmmmmmm …

PERSONAL CAREER

Would it be good for Alex Grinch if he got the ASU or Colorado head coaching job?

COACHING CALCULUS

Is Grinch more likely to leave USC and Riley if he struggles or succeeds at USC? That question might not be as easy to answer as it seems.

I personally have thought — and still think — that it becomes easier for Grinch to pursue a head coaching job if he fails at USC. If he succeeds, there’s actually less of a reason for him to bolt.

UCLA

UCLA put 62 on the Donte Williams-Todd Orlando USC defense last year. If Grinch allows 45 or more points to UCLA and the Trojans lose, it’s going to be really hard for a lot of USC fans to enter 2023 thinking this is the guy who should be coaching the defense, and that would be entirely understandable.

THE TRUE CRISIS FOR GRINCH RIGHT NOW

The biggest crisis for Grinch right now is that players know they aren’t doing a good job, and yet problems — tackling, coverage — aren’t getting fixed. Performance is regressing as the season goes along. That’s a big red flashing light of danger.

MENTAL DRIFT

With the injuries to other key defensive players, the current USC defensive starters are understandably struggling to adjust. Yet, the Arizona game was a rocky, bumpy ride. That was an understandably rough game and a situation in which USC players weren’t set up to be mentally fresh or confident.

Fine.

Bad games happen, and that was a tricky spot for USC’s defense.

That’s why we needed to see something better against Cal. We didn’t.

That speaks to prolonged mental drift among players. That means Grinch and his other defensive staffers aren’t getting through. That’s a true crisis. This is the kind of situation which makes fans think Grinch isn’t the man for the job. Again, it’s a reasonable reaction by the fans.

HOWEVER...

As bad as the USC defense has been the past three weeks, we need to see how this defense performs with Eric Gentry back in the lineup. Assuming he is back for UCLA and Notre Dame, we would get a chance to evaluate Grinch in a fuller context.

BIG GAMES

We can agree that if Eric Gentry doesn’t play, USC is in huge trouble against UCLA and also Notre Dame.

SHOULD RILEY FIRE ALEX GRINCH?

No.

The Oregon State and Washington State games were tremendous performances by Grinch and his defense. Moreover, if this rocky three-game period occurred with Gentry and Ralen Goforth on the field and healthy, we would have a much bigger problem on our hands. The recent nosedive is not enough to merit a firing.

But:

THE BOTTOM LINE

What this recent three-game downturn has done is this: Assuming Grinch stays on for 2023, he is on the hot seat next year. He earned a lot of trust in the first six weeks. The last three games have eroded that trust.

Ultimately, 2023 will show us if Grinch can build this defense and make it substantially better. If he does that and shows a capacity for growth, he’ll be fine. If not, Riley and USC can’t keep him when the Big Ten comes calling in 2024.

IRONY

The above view — that 2023 is the true prove-it year for Alex Grinch at USC — was always the general consensus heading into his tenure. We’re still at that point, but the way we got here was different from what anyone expected (Grinch wildly exceeding expectations for half a season, and then regressing midway through).

TRANSFER PORTAL

Lincoln Riley needs to help Grinch stock the roster with quality defensive pieces in the portal. There’s no question the talent and depth need a huge upgrade, something every USC fan was aware of heading into 2022 and the Riley-Grinch era. If this doesn’t happen, Grinch is unlikely to lead the USC defense to the expected Trojan standard.

KOREY FOREMAN

Do we assign Korey Foreman’s lack of production to Clay Helton, Todd Orlando, Donte Williams … or Alex Grinch? Not an easy question to answer.

LINCOLN RILEY'S LOYALTY

Riley’s loyalty to Grinch was rewarded against Oregon State and Washington State. This recent downturn certainly changes the equation, but not enough for Riley to discard Grinch. Riley made an investment, and the good work Grinch did in the first half of the season — which helped USC get to 8-1 — was a big part of that.

Riley would look terrible if he fired Grinch after one season. Grinch has still been better than expectations in 2022, though the past three games have turned Grinch from a Broyles Award contender into a coordinator who has done a slightly above average job and whose performance will definitely be viewed as “average” if he gets torched by UCLA.

ROLLER-COASTER

We can all agree this has been a roller-coaster ride for Grinch and USC fans in 2022: The expectedly choppy start, then the magical Oregon State performance, then the Washington State masterclass, and then the brutal loss against Utah followed by these last two disasters against Arizona and Cal.

Let’s look at the big picture. USC is in a better place than most expected, but the quality of coaching has regressed in a three-week period. Grinch will have to do better … and he deserves 2023 at USC no matter what happens in the next three weeks.

Well, unless he gives up 40 to Colorado this week.

