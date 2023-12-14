Advertisement

How inconsistency in officiating is driving NFL teams mad | Inside Coverage

Charles Robinson · Jori Epstein

Yahoo Sports NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss commissioner Roger Goodell’s comments at this week’s league meetings about player & team complaints about controversial calls in games this season. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.