Incoming UNC wide receiver Jordan Shipp named a Top-100 impact freshman from 2024

There’s no secret the 2024 college football season is going to look a little different in Chapel Hill.

Drake Maye won’t be slinging the football, Devontez Walker won’t be catching passes and Cedric Gray won’t be leading the linebacking corps

Highlighted by Walker’s departure to the NFL, UNC’s wide receiver group will be in search of a new Number One guy. J.J. Jones (711) led the Tar Heels in receiving yards last season, while Nate McCollum (469) showed flashes of brilliance before Walker gained eligibility.

North Carolina has a couple of talented, incoming freshman receivers in Alex Taylor and Jordan Shipp, who are expected to be major parts of the offense.

It’s Shipp, in particular, whom the media is looking at as a Day One contributor.

Shipp, a 3-time state champion at Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, was recently named a Top-100 Impact True Freshman by 247Sports.

“The Tar Heels exited spring without a proven No. 1 receiver on their roster. There are options to fill that gap, but no real established pecking order with Tez Walker’s absence. That gives Shipp an opportunity to make a Day 1 impact. UNC’s highest-ranked signee in the 2024 class, Shipp entered college as a sound route runner – a skill he’s so good in that it offset sub-par measurables, as far as top-100 prospects go — and showcased that ability during spring ball.”

Shipp’s high school production was a major reason behind Providence Day’s three titles, as he caught 173 passes for 2,934 yards and 37 touchdowns. He’ll look to be a top target for UNC’s starting quarterback, which will come down to either Jacoby Criswell, Conner Harrell and Max Johnson.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire