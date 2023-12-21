Incoming transfer OL Kahlil Benson on Colorado: ‘This team is going to be magnificent’

The first day of the early signing period brought many talented players to the Colorado Buffaloes, including former Indiana offensive tackle Kahlil Benson. If Benson’s confidence in his new team is any indication, 2024 will be a special season in Boulder.

Improving the trenches has been head coach Deion Sanders’ main focus this offseason, and 10 of the 21 players signed on Wednesday were linemen.

Benson, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound tackle, started in all 12 games for the Hoosiers this past season and now sees big things coming for the 2024 Buffaloes. After Benson signed with Colorado, he spoke with Brent Schrotenboer of USA TODAY Sports about his expectations.

“I definitely think we have a big, big, big shot at taking it all the way and winning this thing out, because the guys we got coming in — I’m not gonna lie — these are some dawgs,” former Indiana offensive tackle Kahlil Benson told USA TODAY Sports Wednesday after signing with Colorado. “This team is going to be magnificent. Just watch. We comin’.”

