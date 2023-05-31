Incoming transfer Khairi Manns excited about learning from CU Buffs coaching staff

Khairi Manns, a former Maine defensive lineman who transferred to Colorado on May 22, is looking forward to his new opportunity in Boulder, he told Brian Howell of BuffZone.

In particular, Manns is excited about learning from head coach Deion Sanders and the rest of the Buffs’ new-look coaching staff.

“One, you’ve got Prime Time as your head coach,” Manns told BuffZone regarding why he chose CU. “You’ve got Charles Kelly as a (defensive coordinator), coach Nick Williams as my position coach and coach (Sal) Sunseri. The knowledge of the game that they have, I’m a student of the game, so I’m really fond of that. I just want to soak up all of the knowledge and I know that coach Kelly’s gonna put his players in the best position to succeed.”

Obviously, Sanders himself has an extensive football resume that includes a Hall of Fame NFL playing career and an impressive tenure at Jackson State.

As for Kelly and Sunseri, they have decades of college coaching experience between them, and Williams made coaching stops at Georgia and Texas A&M after playing at Georgia.

Manns is expected to be an edge rusher for Colorado, but he’s also versatile as he was listed as a defensive lineman at Maine.

“I play defense. I’ll put it that way,” Manns told BuffZone. “But I love to rush the passer.”

