Incoming storm could affect Buccaneers playoff game

Ben Montgomery

A storm is coming. That much we know. But when?

⛈ What's happening: Forecasters across Tampa Bay are eyeing a cold front from the north due to arrive sometime on Sunday that carries high winds and a bunch of moisture.

  • Ideally, the front would arrive before the Bucs playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles and temps will be in the 60s.

Yes, but: If it arrives during the 1pm game, it could bring an hour of rainfall and severe weather.

