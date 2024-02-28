The incoming pass rushers want to be Maxx Crosby — and they want to sack Patrick Mahomes

Perhaps the most telling way to gauge a football player's popularity is to see how he's viewed by other football players. For many of the incoming pass rushers in this year's draft class, the man they want to be is Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

They love his style. This love his effort. They love that he gives everything he has on every single snap.

Here's a video that shows some of them making their point. Another video could be made with some of the same players (and more) saying that they can't wait to get to the NFL so that they can hit Crosby's chief nemesis — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

We asked most of them who they can't wait to hit. And most of them said Mahomes. (A couple said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.)

One guy said "all of them" during the session, and then after we were finished he said it's actually Mahomes but he knows not to poke the bear.

That might be the smartest approach of all.