Incoming, outgoing Cincinnati Bearcats football players via transfer portal

Heading into college football's National Signing Day for high school players Wednesday, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats continue to try to supplement their 2024 roster through the ever-popular transfer portal.

The Bearcats currently have eight commits, ranking them No. 23 among NCAA Division I schools, according to 247Sports.com. While that puts them ahead of schools like Oregon State, USC, Florida, UCLA and Texas, it's behind the top five of Ole Miss, Colorado, Louisville, Arizona State and TCU, who all have double-digit incoming transfers.

It's estimated over 1,400 players are in the portal, which continues through Jan. 2, 2024. A second spring window runs from April 16-30, 2024, where often those not pleased with their spring football status can make another leap of faith.

Who are UC's new transfers?

Ormanie Arnold – Formerly of Idaho, Arnold is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback three-star recruit. He had 33 tackles, a fumble recovery and two interceptions for the Vandals as a redshirt freshman. Arnold has hree years of eligibility.

Mikah Coleman – Formerly of Eastern Michigan, the 6-foot-5, 253-pound defensive lineman is a three-star recruit from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, near Columbus. He had 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Eagles. Coleman has two years of eligibility.

George Gumbs – Formerly of Northern Illinois, Gumbs is a 6-foot-4, 242-pound edge rusher and a three-star recruit. Gumbs had 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Huskies. He would have two years of eligibility.

Tony Johnson – Formerly of Florida Atlantic, Johnson is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver. Johnson had 37 catches for 411 yards and four touchdowns for the Owls and has two years of eligibility.

Former Florida Atlantic wide receiver Tony Johnson (0) celebrates a touchdown reception during a 42-20 victory over Monmouth at FAU Stadium on Sept. 2 in Boca Raton, Florida.

Evan Pryor – Formerly of Ohio State, Pryor is a 5-foot-11, 198-pound running back and former three-star recruit who was limited in his last two seasons for the Buckeyes due to injury. He ran for 49 yards on 19 carries in four games last season. In high school, he ran a 10.84 in the 100-meter dash. Pryor has three seasons of eligibility.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Evan Pryor (21) runs during the second half of their NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 18.

Brendan Sorsby – Last year's starting quarterback for Indiana is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound dual-threat that Scott Satterfield looks for in his offenses. He committed and signed earlier this month. The native of Denton, Texas, threw for 1,587 yards in 10 games for Indiana and rushed for 288 net yards (gained 477) with four touchdowns. His completion percentage was 56.96% and his quarterback rating was 129.88. Sorsby is a former three-star recruit and has three years of eligibility.

Indiana's Brendan Sorsby (15) runs during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18.

Kye Stokes – Formerly of Ohio State, Stokes is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety and was a four-star recruit out of Armwood High School near Tampa, Florida. In limited action over two seasons, he appeared in 11 games with 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. He has three seasons of eligibility.

Jayden Perry – Formerly of Indiana State, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound long snapper was perfect on all of his snap attempts for the Sycamores. He began his career at Coastal Carolina. He has one year of eligibility.

Who departed via the portal?

As The Enquirer has reported, several transfers came after one-on-one meetings with coaches prior to the opening of the portal Dec. 4.

Tight end Chamon Metayer (left before the season-ending Kansas game) – The former four-star tight end has signed with Colorado and will face the Bearcats next season. He had 23 catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns this past season.

Former Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Chamon Metayer (7) catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game between UC and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Nov. 18. It would be his last game as a Bearcat as he entered the transfer portal before finishing out the season.

Running back Myles Montgomery – Montgomery ran for 428 yards and three touchdowns and had five catches for five yards. He is a former three-star recruit and remains uncommitted.

Defensive back George Udo (BYU transfer) – A former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted.

Cornerback Sammy Anderson (injured in week one) – A former four-star recruit from Trotwood-Madison who remains uncommitted.

Offensive lineman Cameron Jones – The former high school quarterback turned lineman is still uncommitted. He was one of 15 NCAA athletes signed to a WWE NIL deal.

Linebacker Jah-Mal Williams – A former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted.

Defensive lineman Justin Wodtly – The three-star edge rusher has signed with Arizona State. He had 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack this past season for the Bearcats.

Running back Shaun Thomas – Had 12 net yards in seven total games.

Defensive back Bryon Threats – The former three-star recruit has signed with UCF. He was UC's second-leading tackler with 57 and added three tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions.

Offensive lineman Luke Dalton –The former three-star recruit has signed with Ball State.

Linebacker James Camden – Former Anderson High School product had eight tackles in parts of 12 games.

Wide receiver Donovan Ollie – A former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted. The Washington State transfer caught two passes for 50 yards.

Safety Isiah Cox – A former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted.

Running back Stephan Byrd – A former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted.

Linebacker/defensive back Deshawn Pace – UC's top tackler with 80, including 11 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks entered the portal Nov. 28 and remains uncommitted. Pace is a former three-star recruit.

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Deshawn Pace (3) reaches for an interception as Houston Cougars tight end Mike O'Laughlin (17) looks on in UC's third win of the season. Pace entered the transfer portal Nov. 28.

Cornerback Justin Harris – A former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted. Harris had 31 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception this past season.

Long snapper Cayson Pfeiffer – UC's snapper this season has signed with Wisconsin.

Wide receiver Ty Perkins – A former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted.

Wide receiver Chris Scott – A former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted. He caught two passes for 32 yards this past season.

Offensive lineman Mao Glynn – A former three-star recruit out of Walnut Hills, Glynn has signed with UMass.

Defensive lineman C.J. Doggette – A former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted.

Defensive back Oliver Bridges – A former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted. He had three tackles over eight games.

Linebacker Dion Hunter – A former two-star recruit who remains uncommitted. Hunter had 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss this past season.

Kicker Rory Bell – From Wilmington High School and transferred in from Temple, Bell started the season as UC's kick-off specialist.

Running back Ethan Wright – Injured late in the year, Wright is a former three-star recruit who remains uncommitted. He had 19 net yards in four games and a 10-yard pass reception. After switching back from defense, he was UC's leading rusher in the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

