This incoming Gator among SEC’s top transfer portal prizes, per The Athletic

The college football transfer portal is among the most significant changes to the sport in recent years and continues to reshape how schools build their gridiron programs. For schools like Florida, where there has been a changing of the guard at the head coach position within the last few months, this nascent form of amateur free agency has the potential to make up for where prep recruiting has fallen short.

Among the five players acquired through the portal so far, one in particular stands head-and-shoulders above the rest: interior offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence. The 6-foot-5-inch, 335-pound trench warrior played for new head coach Billy Napier at his last stop with the Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns and follows him to his present destination in Gainesville as one of the nation’s most coveted transfers.

Among those in the media with a bullish take on the Gators’ o-line acquisition is The Athletic’s David Ubben, who ranks Torrence among the top 10 prizes of the 2022 transfer portal for SEC teams.

8. O’Cyrus Torrence, T, Florida Florida endured a carousel on its offensive line last season, in part because of on-field struggles and in part because of injuries. O’Cyrus Torrence arrived at Florida after starting for three seasons under Billy Napier at Louisiana. Torrence is so good he even convinced Dabo Swinney, one of the most prominent opponents of the portal who took his first portal transfer this year, to offer him. Torrence is a big pickup at a position of need for the Gators, but he may also be able to serve as a valuable bridge for the offense between Napier’s old team and his new one, along with running back Montrell Johnson and tackle Kamryn Waites. With his experience and 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame, Torrence could make a lot of money with his play this fall.

Torrence is the third former Ragin’ Cajun to join Napier’s new team, along with offensive lineman Kamryn Waites and running back Montrell Johnson. A three-year starter for Louisiana-Lafayette, he earned a First Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021 and is expected to take over the starting right guard spot left by graduate Stewart Reese.

Story continues

Related

2022 NFL Scouting Combine invites four former Florida Gators Florida football getting in the mix for nation's No. 6 running back How Florida football fared in 2022 recruiting cycle, according to Blue-Chip Ratio Nation's top 2023 receiver set to visit Florida football in March Which Gators are on Todd McShay's radar following the Senior Bowl?

List

Tracking every college football player that transfers to Florida

List

Here are all of the Gators who have entered the transfer portal

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.