Incoming freshmen Kel’el Ware and Dior Johnson try out for Team USA U18 squad

Fans of the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team is going to get a sneak preview of what’s to come in the 2022-23 season with a pair of incoming freshmen trying out for the Team USA U18 squad.

Guard Dior Johnson and center Kel’el Ware will attempt to make the prestigious roster as they practice for the men’s U-18 FIBA Americas Championship. The tryouts will be held in Houston from May 26-June 2.

Ultimately, Team USA will have 12 players and once the team is announced, they’ll travel to Tijuana, Mexico for the Americas Championship tournament June 6-12.

The 7-foot Ware is a potential one-and-done player for the Ducks as he is projected to be a high first-round NBA draft pick. As for Johnson, he is also a potential one-and-done talent, but it’s very possible he’s at Oregon for longer than his freshman season. At 6-3, Johnson is a point guard that is expected to be in the starting lineup immediately, assuming Will Richardson leaves for a professional career.

Colorado’s Tad Boyle will be the head coach for Team USA.

