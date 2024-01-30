Incoming Florida freshman LB Aaron Chiles gets guidance from former UF defensive standout

ORLANDO — Under Armour All-American and four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles is looking to follow in a line of prep stars from Maryland who made an impact on defense for the Florida Gators.

Defensive lineman Derrick Harvey, from Greenbelt, Md., was a former pass rush standout on Florida's 2006 national championship team.

Joe Haden, from Fort Washington, Md., was an All-American starting cornerback on UF’s 2008 national title team who went on to a successful 12-year NFL career.

From Olney, Md., Chiles played at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and developed a relationship with another former Florida football defensive standout with Maryland roots.

Jelani Jenkins, another former Our Lady of Good Counsel linebacker from Rockville, Md., played four seasons at UF under Urban Meyer and Will Muschamp from 2009-12. Drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, Jenkins went on to a four-year NFL career with the Dolphins, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

“I talk to him all the time,” Chiles said. “He’s a good mentor. Seeing guys that come from our area, going in and doing things that he did, it makes it more realistic, more possible.”

Jenkins, 31, returned to his native Maryland from California more than a year ago and has been involved with the Our Lady of Good Counsel program since. Chiles made an immediate impression on Jenkins based not just on his athletic ability, but his loyalty and work ethic.

“He’s not one that looks for what’s flashy, what’s trendy,” Jenkins said. “I see him as somebody who is about his business and about just proving that he is just who he says he is, which is a championship caliber linebacker.”

A December signee and incoming 2024 freshman for the Florida Gators, Chiles displayed a nose for the football earlier this month with two tackles and a fumble recovery at the Under Armour All-American game at Camping World Stadium. He’s part of a UF 2024 class currently ranked 15th in the country (Per 247Sports) that will add more players in the late signing period on Feb. 7.

Florida's Jelani Jenkins returns a blocked punt for the game winning touchdown against Louisiana during the second half in Gainesville Saturday, November 10, 2012.

Aaron Chiles brings mix of power, speed to UF football

At 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds, Chiles finished his career at Our Lady of Good Counsel with 76 tackles, 7 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. In 2023, Chiles was named MaxPreps Maryland HS player of the year.

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School coach Andy Stefanelli first identified Chiles as a two-way middle school player who played both linebacker and fullback.

“But by the time we got him out in that freshman year we saw how well we could run, and how much he had grown,” Stefanelli said. “We put him over on defense and he just was a natural.”

As Chiles filled out to 225 pounds by his junior season, he also gained better command of the defense.

“Really from that point forward, it just became a matter of, how good would he get, how much better would he be, how dominant he would be,” Stefanelli said. “This year, as a senior, he was running the defense, pretty much he was the coach on the field, and he was all over the field.”

What stands out about Chiles is not just his size, but his speed. He’s been clocked as fast as 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, Stefanelli said, and has the ability to drop back and coverage and stay with opposing tight ends and running backs.

“He could have easily been playing tight end for us as well, but we try to keep our guys on one side of the ball,” Stefanelli said, “He’s going to be fine wherever Florida decided to use him. Yeah, I think that’s probably one of the more unique things about him, is his versatility.”

Jenkins said that speed will play well in the SEC.

“There’s a lot of teams that are going to spread you out,” Jenkins said. “The ability to cover, the ability to move sideline to sideline is important. I may be a little bit biased, but we have a really great strength and conditioning coach at our high school, who prepares us really well, gets us physically right but also really takes speed into consideration.”

Can Chiles contribute to UF football as a true freshman?

Chiles opted not to enroll early at UF and take part in spring practices. He will instead arrive in June but feels confident he’s really to make the jump to SEC football.

“My body is ready,” Chiles said. “My IQ is up to par. Only thing for me is getting the playbook, understanding the playbook, but once I do that, I feel like I can compete with those guys in the SEC and definitely play a lot.”

Florida coach Billy Napier hasn’t been shy about playing true freshmen if they show they are ready. At Florida, Chiles will compete for playing time with another incoming Under Armour All-American freshman linebacker, Myles Graham, returning linebackers Shemar James, Mannie Nunnery and Jaden Robinson and South Carolina transfer Grayson “Pup” Howard.

Stefanelli said Chiles also was an exceptional special teams player at Our Lady of Good Counsel, which is an avenue where Chiles could make an impact as a true freshman.

“Probably one of our best special teams players on our kickoff and punt coverage, punt return,” Stefanelli said. “That kind of attitude and that kind of leadership, from one of your best players, goes a long way when you are trying to win championships.”

Jenkins is in the process of starting a mentoring business called postseason, that provides resources for athletes after their careers end. As a former UF athlete who was part of a coaching change, Jenkins offered perspective to Chiles when the linebackers coach who recruited him, Jay Bateman, left UF unexpectedly the day after Signing Day to take the defensive coordinator job at Texas A&M. Earlier this month, UF hired former Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to replace Bateman.

“I just kind of let him know that he still has amazing opportunity,” Jenkins said. “Even though this may be considered as somewhat of a rebuild type of environment he’s still going to play against the best and if he does what he needs to do he’s going to get really film out there, you know every single play he’s going against the best and if he does what he needs to do, he’ll be just fine.”

