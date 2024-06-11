Incoming Boss Asks Club To Go For Arsenal Star

Incoming Juventus manager Thiago Motta is pushing to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Polish defender has been a bit part player at Arsenal since joining the club in January last year.

AC Milan were interested in signing him on loan in the last winter transfer window and have reportedly rekindled their interest in him ahead of the summer.

However, the Rossoneri could face competition from another Italian club in their pursuit of the centre-back.

According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset (via TuttoJuve), Motta has asked Juventus to try and sign Kiwior this summer.

The Italian is set to be named as the new Juventus manager and he is keen to bring in some of his players.

The former midfielder coached Kiwior at Spezia and wants to reunite with him in Turin in the next transfer window.

Arsenal are not against selling him but are likely to demand more than €20m before agreeing to move the Pole on.