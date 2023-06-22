Incoming Alabama transfer QB Tyler Buchner reveals jersey number

Alabama football went into the 2023 A-Day spring football game with an active quarterback competition between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Just a short time later, quarterback Tyler Buchner, formerly of Notre Dame, transferred to the Crimson Tide program.

Buchner, who turned the competition into a three-man race, has a history with Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who is entering his first year with the team after serving as the Fighting Irish’s offensive play-caller from 2020-2022.

In 2022, Buchner appeared in only three games, where he completed just over 55% of his passes for 651 yards and three touchdowns, but did manage to throw three interceptions.

Recently, Buchner shared via Instagram that he will be wearing No. 8 for the Crimson Tide.

QB Tyler Buchner will wear No. 8 for Alabama (via his Instagram) pic.twitter.com/W6HzfNCiTn — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) June 22, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 offseason progresses.

