Which incoming Alabama transfer will have the biggest impact?

New Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Kalen DeBoer had the tough task of recruiting and working the NCAA transfer portal after legendary head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

While the former Washington Huskies coach had numerous key transfer pickups, the one with the biggest impact may be former Michigan Wolverines defensive back Keon Sabb.

Will Backus of CBS Sports recently revealed the projected stars for every SEC program which were 2024 transfer portal commits. For the Crimson Tide, Sabb is projected to be the biggest difference-maker. Backus goes as far as saying Sabb is “invaluable” given his experience and the losses Alabama suffered over the offseason, courtesy of the transfer portal and the NFL draft.

“He was a key fixture in Michigan’s secondary rotation in 2023, starting five games at safety for a Wolverines squad that went 15-0 en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship,” writes Backus.

The Crimson Tide defense was exceptional at the national level under Saban, especially the secondary. With his retirement, DeBoer has the responsibility of maintaining an elite secondary, filling the depth chart with talented players who are willing to step up to the challenge of playing under the brightest lights for the Alabama program.

“One of Sabb’s starts came in that national title game, where he had six total tackles and two pass breakups against an explosive Washington offense,” writes Backus. “Now a junior with plenty of Big Ten experience under his belt, Sabb steps into Alabama’s defense as an unquestioned starter and an expected leader in a group that has a long road towards coming together. Sabb ranked as the No. 5 safety in the portal.”

Other key transfers that can make an impact include former Washington wide receiver Germie Bernard and former Iowa Hawkeye (for a few weeks), Kadyn Proctor of the offensive line.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football news as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire