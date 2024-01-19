Incoming Alabama freshman, 5-star QB Julian Sayin enters NCAA Transfer Portal

One day after Alabama brought in a transfer quarterback, another has decided to leave. On Thursday evening, Alabama landed a commitment from Washington transfer quarterback Austin Mack. On Friday morning, former five-star and early enrollee Julian Sayin entered his name into the transfer portal.

Sayin, a California native, was expected to be Alabama’s quarterback for the future. Now, that appears to be out of the question.

Coming out of high school, Sayin was regarded as the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. He also won the Elite 11 Finals which is an event that hosts the top quarterbacks in the country for multiple days to evaluate their skillsets.

With Sayin departing the program, Alabama is left with four scholarship quarterbacks. Those four being redshirt-junior Jalen Milroe, redshirt-sophomore Ty Simpson, redshirt-freshman Dylan Lonergan, and redshirt-freshman Austin Mack.

Sayin will certainly have multiple suitors. The majority of them likely being located on the west coast.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire