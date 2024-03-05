All incoming Alabama football freshman and transfer players numbers announced

The 2024 college football season is going to simply be pandemonium. From the 12-team playoffs to conference realignment to the rapidly changing NIL landscape, the sport is the Wild West right now.

For Alabama fans, that’s not even the main concern yet as we are still adapting to life post-Nick Saban. It must be said that new head coach Kalen Deboer has done an outstanding job since taking over less than two months ago, but still the shock of not seeing Saban on the sideline for the first time since the 2006 season will take some getting used to.

When you lose a legend of the game, there is naturally going to be some turnover and a bit of a drop-off, but DeBoer has certainly minimized that. This new Alabama coaching staff is shaping up to be one of the better ones in recent years, the roster stayed pretty well intact and DeBoer absolutely lit it up on the recruiting trail. Now, we are getting to see some of his work come to fruition as Alabama football announced the jersey numbers of the incoming players.

Of note, Washington QB transfer Austin Mack will wear No. 10, Domani Jackson No. 1, Jaylen Mbakwe No. 9 and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. No. 21. It is also expected that incoming phenom wide receiver Ryan Williams will be wearing No. 2 for the Crimson Tide.

A few new Alabama newcomer numbers: Domani Jackson: #1

Keon Sabb: #3

Germie Bernard: #5

Peyton Woodyard: #7

Jaylen Mbakwe: #9

Austin Mack: #10

Zavier Mincey: #12

Zabien Brown: #15

Red Morgan: #15

Caleb Odom: #18

Daniel Hill: #20

Bubba Hampton: #21

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.: #21

LT… — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 4, 2024

