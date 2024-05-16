All-inclusive offer for Texas Rangers fans to see Adrián Beltré at Hall of Fame induction

Texas Rangers icon Adrián Beltré will enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21 after being a first-ballot selection into Cooperstown.

The Rangers are offering an exclusive trip for a fan to see Beltré inducted. The trip takes place from July 19-21 and includes transportation, accommodations and admission to events throughout the weekend.

The trip includes a round-trip charter flight from Dallas to Cooperstown, tickets for the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum, reserved tickets for the Class of 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and attendance at an event honoring Beltré.

How much will a ticket for a Hall of Fame weekend cost?

The price is $7,000 for a single guest and $13,000 for two. Tickets can be bought on the Texas Rangers website.

Beltré will be joined in his class by former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland and former Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer.

For fans that can’t attend in person, the Rangers will hold events honoring Beltré in Arlington from Aug. 16-17.

On the 16th Beltré will be hosted at a luncheon at Live! by Loews-Arlington with appearances to be made by his teammates and other special guests.

Tickets for the Arlington event start at $100, and tables for 10 available for $1,000. Net proceeds will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation and tickets can be bought on the Rangers website.

Beltré will also be honored at Globe Life Field before the Rangers 6:05 p.m. game on Aug. 17 against the Minnesota Twins. Fans in attendance will also get the chance to take pictures with Beltré’s official Hall of Fame plaque.