Including Frelick's incredible catch, a look at memorable defensive moments in Brewers history

It may not have the pomp and circumstance of opening day or the stakes of preserving a no-hitter, but Sal Frelick's catch Tuesday to rob Taylor Ward of a game-tying three-run homer and simultaneously end the game will be remembered as one of the great defensive plays in the Milwaukee Brewers season.

And maybe in franchise history.

It's not the first time Frelick has made a play of such skill and importance in his short Brewers career. On Sept. 10, 2023, keeping a no-hitter alive against the New York Yankees, Frelick crashed into the wall for the final out of the 10th inning. The Brewers would go on to lose the no-hitter (and the game), but the catch was no less impressive.

It's a difficult research project to collect the most memorable defensive plays in franchise history; there's only so much that exists in video format, and it's often hard to put degree of difficulty in context. But with that in mind, what else would you add to this list?

First versions of this story were published in 2021 and 2023.

Keeping the no-hitter alive (part I)

Frelick's unreal catch Sept. 10, 2023 momentarily preserved an extra-inning no-hitter when he crashed into the outfield wall hauling in Anthony Volpe's liner for the final out of the 10th inning. Abner Uribe was on the mound in relief of Corbin Burnes (eight innings) and Devin Williams (one inning).

Frelick also collided with teammate Joey Wiemer, who came away with a bloody mouth but a smile on his face. The only problem? The Brewers still needed more offense, with the game tied at 0-0. The Brewers went on to lose the no-hitter (and a 1-0 lead) with one out in the 11th, then lost the game in the 13th, 4-3.

Keeping the no-hitter alive (part II ... and part III)

Though the combined no-hitter went for naught in 2023, a couple catches preserved the one thrown by Juan Nieves on April 15, 1987. Most Brewers fans can clearly picture how it ended, with centerfielder Robin Yount diving to snare Eddie Murray's fly ball for the 27th out, igniting a generations-long debate about whether Yount actually needed to dive to make the play.

But how many Brewers fans realize it was only the second-best catch in the game?

Jim Paciorek also took a hit away from Murray, this one kicking off the second inning. His outstretched catch was an early star-in-the-scorebook for what became the first (and still only) no-hitter in franchise history.

(The video title misidentifies which Paciorek is at work here.)

Charlie Moore and Marshall Edwards in Game 5

Milwaukee's lone appearance in the World Series came in 1982, with Cecil Cooper's unforgettable two-run single in the seventh inning tipping the scales against California in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

But Cooper was far from the only hero in that 4-3 win.

California's Reggie Jackson drew a one-out walk against Pete Vuckovich in the fifth, and the Angels — already ahead, 3-2 — appeared to be in business when Fred Lynn shot a single through the right side. But Charlie Moore came up firing in right field, and his seed to Paul Molitor at third base was on the money to retire Jackson and short-circuit the rally. It paid dividends when Don Baylor singled one batter later; Vuckovich struck out Doug DeCinces to end the threat.

One-half inning after Cooper's heroics in the bottom of the seventh, outfielder Marshall Edwards — who had subbed into the game just one inning earlier — made a jumping catch against the wall to take away extra bases from Baylor and keep the Angels from starting a comeback.

Lorenzo Cain on opening day

The 2019 season began in unforgettable fashion, with the Brewers holding on to defeat St. Louis, 5-4, in what turned out to be the final home opener featuring fans at "Miller Park" (the stadium's name was changed to American Family Field in advance of 2021 after a shortened 2020 season). Facing closer Josh Hader with two outs and nobody on in the ninth, Cardinals slugger Jose Martinez sent a shot to right-center that appeared destined to tie the game, but Lorenzo Cain launched himself toward the wall and took away a home run.

Cain wound up winning a Gold Glove that season (and made a habit of stealing homers), and Milwaukee reached the playoffs.

Go-Go robs Joey Votto

Reds slugger Joey Votto demanded to see the baseball in disbelief on July 8, 2013, when his booming fly to center field with two outs in the ninth looked like it was about to give Cincinnati a 5-4 lead. Instead, future Gold Glove centerfielder Carlos Gomez got to the wall quickly, then took to the air and plucked the ball away to end the game with a thrill.

Gomez wound up as an all-star in both 2013 and 2014 and made a number of catches, including a memorable one on Tal's Hill in Houston, during his tenure in Milwaukee.

Keon Broxton on Independence Day

Like Cain and Gomez, Keon Broxton brought some flash to center field, with his biggest play coming July 4, 2018, against the Twins. Brian Dozier looked like he had a home run with one out in the ninth, but Broxton saved it to preserve what was then a 3-1 lead.

That marked the second out, and the play loomed even larger when Eduardo Escobar homered one batter later to make it 3-2, but Corey Knebel got the final out, meaning Nate Orf's home run was the winning tally. The Brewers needed every victory that year in a division-winning campaign that featured "Game 163" against the Cubs.

Yuni B behind the back

What makes it memorable was that Yuniesky Betancourt was. well, not known for his defensive prowess. But in Milwaukee's big 2011 season, he initiated an acrobatic double play, looping a ball behind his back to Rickie Weeks, who then rifled a ball to Prince Fielder in the eighth inning against the Padres on May 8, 2011.

A run scored on the play to pull San Diego within 4-3, but the Padres' threat was mitigated against Kameron Loe. John Axford worked a scoreless ninth to preserve the score as it was.

An unusual triple play

Anytime you can create a list of defensive gems and feature Betancourt twice, you've got to do it.

The Brewers have turned nine triple plays in franchise history, and all of them are memorable to some degree. But against the Dodgers on Aug. 15, 2011, Milwaukee turned an unusual one.

Randy Wolf allowed the first two batters to reach but then induced a groundout from James Loney that second baseman Josh Wilson fielded and flipped with his glove to Betancourt, who in turn tossed to Fielder for the double play. Fielder alertly spotted Matt Kemp trying to bolt for home, and his throw to catcher George Kottaras was enough to turn the unusual 4-6-3-2 triple play. Kottaras ranged to the right of the plate to seize the throw, then spun to nab Kemp just before he slid across the plate.

Wolf ended up not allowing any runs in the 3-0 win.

It was the second triple play in Brewers history that included a third out at the plate. The 1971 Brewers turned the feat April 28 against the Red Sox, 6-4-3-2. Billy Conigliaro grounded to Rick Auerbach, who went to Ted Kubiak at second, then Mike Hegan at first and finally Ellie Rodriguez at the dish to catch future Brewer George Scott, who started the play on third base and broke very late to try and score.

Spider Man in the corner

The American League East championship came down to the final game of the 1982 season on Oct. 3; Milwaukee famously went to Baltimore needing just one win in four games ... and dropped the first three. The fourth went more according to plan, but it wasn't as clear-cut as the 10-2 score would have you believe.

Terry Crowley's two-out single in the eighth pulled the Orioles within 5-2, and pinch hitter Joe Nolan came to the plate with runners at the corners. He lofted an opposite-field shot to the left-field corner, where outfielder Ben Ogilvie slid and made the catch right on the line. It was a catch that emboldened his "Spider Man" nickname.

Had it fallen fair, two runs would have scored, Nolan would almost surely have been standing on third, and an out-of-gas Don Sutton would have been lifted from the game.

Milwaukee scored five times in the ninth and went on to the World Series.

Brady Clark in Colorado

On July 26, 2003, gritty centerfielder Brady Clark had four hits and also made a diving catch in Coors Field in the second inning with his back to the infield, a snare reminiscent of miraculous catches by Jim Edmonds. The Rockies still got a sacrifice fly out of it and won, 13-8, but it's on the short list of greatest catches in club history.

Milwaukee's Geoff Jenkins made a number of highlight-worthy diving catches in his 10 seasons with the Brewers.

Geoff Jenkins vs. Derek Jeter (with no video, alas)

The New York Yankees paid a rare visit to Milwaukee in June 2005, and it created a buzz when the Brewers took the first two games of the series, both ending in tense Derek Jeter at-bats. On June 6, Jenkins made a diving catch on Jeter's liner toward the right-field line with the tying run at third base in the ninth, preserving a 4-3 win. Jeter grounded back to Derrick Turnbow for the final out one night later, again with the tying run on third, in a 2-1 Brewers victory.

