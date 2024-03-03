Inclement weather suspends Cognizant final round

Play was suspended at 12:50 p.m. ET in the final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Erik van Rooyen shot 7-under 28 on the front nine Sunday and added another birdie at the 10th to take sole possession of the lead. He was in the middle of the 12th fairway when the horn blew.

Van Rooyen began the day seven off the lead, with the trio of front-runners — Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat — not going out before 1:30 p.m. Van Rooyen is currently at 14 under, one shot clear of the 54-hole leaders.

Sunset in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is at 6:23 p.m. ET, with a Monday finish likely.