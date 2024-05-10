Inclement weather places Craftsman Truck Series start at Darlington on hold

DARLINGTON, S.C. — An intense late-afternoon storm and lingering rain have delayed the start of Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Lightning brought a halt to on-track activity in the late hours of the afternoon, canceling practice and qualifying sessions scheduled at 5 p.m. ET for the Xfinity Series. Heavy rain and hail hit nearly an hour later, drenching the 1.366-mile track and placing the 7:30 p.m. ET start for the Truck Series’ Buckle Up South Carolina 200 (FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) on hold.

Track-drying efforts began at 6:35 p.m. ET, shortly after a lightning warning lifted. The thunderstorm also interrupted opening-day inspection for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Nick Sanchez won the Cometic Gasket Pole Award in qualifying, posting a 167.905 mph lap in the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet before the rain arrived. But the 22-year-old driver is set to drop the rear before the start, after the team discovered a leak in the right-rear wheel hub.

Series points leader Corey Heim earned the second starting spot in the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota.

This story will be updated.