Inclement weather delays start of NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona

Inclement weather in the Daytona Beach area has delayed the start of Friday night’s NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway (live coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

RELATED: Daytona Truck Series starting lineup

Light rain hit the 2.5-mile superspeedway in the early evening, forcing teams to keep trucks covered as the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series official green-flag time of 7:43 p.m. ET neared.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A fleet of 18 Air Titans, 12 jet dryers, two vacuums and one sweeper are at the speedway for track-drying efforts.

Riley Herbst is set to lead the field to green in the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota once things get rolling.

NASCAR.com will continue to monitor the weather situation and provide further updates once they become available.